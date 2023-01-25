Fun Factory
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Fear and Loathing in MILF Manor
On age gap relationships, our collective desire for submission, and whether the phrase “That’s my mom right there!” should ever be said on a reality…
Emma Garland
11 hr ago
6
1
Share this post
Fear and Loathing in MILF Manor
emmagarland.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
December 2022
Behind the Blog: Jennifer Coolidge on Sex, Seduction and Stifler's Mom
In honour of this year's 'Jennaissance', I'm sharing the full transcript of our interview from 2019. Plus additional musings on mystery, sex symbols…
Emma Garland
Dec 28, 2022
2
Share this post
Behind the Blog: Jennifer Coolidge on Sex, Seduction and Stifler's Mom
emmagarland.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Do Men, Specifically, Hate The 1975?
"It is sexist to hate the 1975" – Phoebe Bridgers, January 2020.
Emma Garland
Dec 18, 2022
8
1
Share this post
Why Do Men, Specifically, Hate The 1975?
emmagarland.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
November 2022
Memphis, South Wales
A journey to the heart of the Valleys by way of Elvis, community theatre, Norm Macdonald on gambling addiction, and working class god dreams.
Emma Garland
Nov 28, 2022
5
Share this post
Memphis, South Wales
emmagarland.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
August 2022
ENTER THE FUN FACTORY
A newsletter by Emma Garland with a fun-first agenda, liberated from the wheel of churnalism.
Emma Garland
Aug 12, 2022
Share this post
ENTER THE FUN FACTORY
emmagarland.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Emma Garland
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts