Erotic art on the wall of one of the (many) brothels in Pompeii.

“Every bathroom at an Italian train station got the cuck chair,” I shriek at my mate, falling about laughing because I’ve had three Campari spritzes and there’s a desk chair with wheels parked in the corner of the women’s public toilets for no clear reason. Millennial turquoise waste basket placed directly in front of it, like a dining set-up for one of Casper’s uncles. They're nice toilets, to be fair. Dark wood chest of draws set against the wall with some brochures for boat trips to Capri strewn across the top. Relatively clean floor. The taps have one fixed temperature (body, like all the tap water in Italy – drinking it feels like necking a very large glass of spit) but they work. If this was England – well, if this was England the toilets would have been shuttered 20 years ago to spite the homeless, for a start, but they would also be flooded with piss and covered in graffiti about how ‘Sian loves anal’ or something. I feel homesick briefly thinking about that. Then I remember we’ve just done an eighty-minute round trip down the coast of Campania and back for €4, and my contempt for British infrastructure returns more fiercely than ever. The chair is probably there in case there’s a queue and someone old or pregnant needs to sit down while they wait. An act of basic public consideration so unfamiliar it doesn’t even occur to me until hours later.

A whistle follows us on our way out. Slim man in his late thirties, maybe, wearing skinny dark blue jeans and a t-shirt so uniquely ugly it would make a stockist for TK Maxx double take. White thing with cap sleeves and a monstrous burst of multicoloured lines coming up from the bottom right corner. He’s not bad in the face but the t-shirt is so foul it blinds you to everything else. It’s like looking directly at the sun, if the sun was crap. He got off the same train as us a few minutes ago, alone. Poked me and said something to the effect of “beautiful tattoos” in broken English and I said “thanks.” I noticed him slow down when we jumped the turnstiles for the bathroom and I guess he hung around, because he’s standing here now, gesturing at the men’s, and then at me, saying “two minutes?”

I have to laugh. My mate is literally a model but he’s obviously gunned for me because I’m fairly heavily tattooed, which is slag-coded to morons, and even though his rationale is incorrect I can’t even be mad because his conclusion does on this occasion happen to be right. Maybe it's the spirit of the place. We’re in Pompeii. Footsteps away from the archeological remains of a city once engulfed by the Biblical core of the earth. Standing directly on the graves of countless undiscovered souls who had the misfortune of escaping the direct flow of lava only to be fried inside out by the pyroclastic cloud; eviscerated before they even felt the heat.

The place is a literal hellscape. Even more so in the summer, when it's 30 degrees at 11pm. Whose bright idea was it to come to fucking Italy in July anyway? Mine, probably. Still, it's beautiful in the way only a completely mutilated place can be. Volcanic soil reminding you, in a prehistoric sense, that the one thing more unstoppable than death is life. The land is so fertile the garden paths inside the site are caked with fallen, rotting fruit. Everything that’s here is in abundance. Minerals, destruction, sex. This is a land of molten things.

Vesuvius is still active. If she chose to pop off again now, is this where I would want to be? Getting dry fingered in a public toilet by a guy who thinks I’m a prostitute? Plaster-cast of our abject remains imprisoned behind display glass for billionaires (naturally, the only category of people left alive) to laugh at 2,000 years from now, like that lad who was busting a nut when oblivion struck the first time? Imagine. Your nervous ticks and aesthetic preferences and private fears and strange dreams; the colour of your eyes and the sacrifices you made and the things you should have told people and the things you wish you hadn't – all gone because of an afternoon wank. Now you're immortalised as “The Pompeii Gooner.” Certainly puts my troubles into perspective.

“Nah,” I say to the guy, smiling as we leave, committing him to the ancient place with all the other bodies. “You’re alright.”