Siri play “Starry Eyed Surprise” by Paul Oakenfold ft. Shifty Shellshock.

God Forbid VII | Calypso

He cups my face with both hands and brings it towards his with ecstatic determination, like a kid gulping down a pint of squash after a long day out playing in the street. He’s so tall the only time I can get anywhere close to eye level with him is when we’r…