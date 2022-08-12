ENTER THE FUN FACTORY

Welcome to Fun Factory – a newsletter by me, Emma Garland. Perhaps you are aware of my music journalism, my industrious commentary on Love Island, or the inconsistent and largely alienating presence I have cultivated on Twitter. Perhaps you are blissfully unaware of me, in which case: hello and thank you for being here!

Fun. Ever heard of it? It’s a social phenomenon that, much like Freddie Prinze Jr. or getting a free toy in your crisps, used to be a normal part of life but has fallen out of favour over recent years, especially in the writing racket. “Does anybody remember laughter?” I croak daily into the void, like a half-cut Fairuza Balk impersonating Robert Plant in Almost Famous. I’ve always believed that culture writing is most effective when it takes its subject seriously, but doesn’t take itself too seriously, and the space for that has always been marginal; overruled by boring gatekeeping, inflammatory headlines, and the need to perform editorial tooth extraction to appeal to a hypothetical mass audience. Mainly, though, I wanted a home for untimely musings on cultural ephemera, curiosities and what have you. (Most editors aren’t looking for lurid dispatches on Labrador gamer bfs and the alt gfs who peg them. And I suppose that’s understandable.) Hence: Not Another Substack.

Fun Factory will be a space for essays, interviews with people I think are cool, bits off the cutting room floor (BTS research, material edited out of features published elsewhere, etc), personal writing that I don’t feel comfortable shilling – hell, who knows, maybe even some short fiction. The name is lifted lovingly from a now-defunct club night held at Cardiff University Students’ Union, whose 99p tequila shot legacy will live on forever through my gag reflex.

Free posts will be available every now and then, but if you buy a subscription – which are reasonably priced and will help pay my bills until I face reality and retrain as something valiant, like a trucker – you’ll get more regular updates, curation (playlists, reading lists, good shit I’ve found on TikTok), and other misc delights.

Have a live, have a love, have a laugh.

