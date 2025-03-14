Gabrielle #35 – Hardcore FM
A short story from the wasteland.
God Forbid VI | Hardcore FM
His lips are glossy with spit. It hangs down in strings and falls into my mouth, which is open because of what he’s doing with his hands. “That's how you know someone's ran through,” he jokes when I gasp out a series of affirmations – talking about himself, I think. Doesn't matter though. I did come to meet him in the middle o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gabrielle to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.