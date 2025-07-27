Ethel Cain by Dollie Kyarn.

A few days before New Year, I accidentally got locked in the car park for a 19th-century Welsh Gothic Revival castle. I’d driven my husband and friend Katy there for a walk around the woods, which stretch all the way from the Valleys to Cardiff. None of us had paid attention to the Christmas closing times, so we trotted back at 5pm to find the automatic barriers down and no other means of escape. We had to call the site manager to release us. I had an advance stream of Ethel Cain’s Perverts, due out a week later (I reviewed it for The Quietus). I rolled the windows up and put it on in the car while we waited (technically illegal but given the circumstances and intimate audience I hope I’ll be forgiven).

We couldn’t have engineered a better listening party setting if we tried. When you lose the sun in the woods, you’re plunged into darkness within minutes. We sat in silence, parked on the edge of a sea of ancient Beech trees, set black and bare against a deep blue winter sky. Castle turrets the colour of dried blood poking up into the clouds like big tents. Silver rosary I copped from a Catholic mission in the Sonoran desert dangling from my rear view mirror. The kind of silence that takes on a physicality of its own.

The album opens with a quivering recording of the hymn “Nearer, My God, to Thee” sung by one woman, which immediately feels strange – hymns are a group activity – and carries hints of sinking. Real hymn heads will know this one has a lot of shipwreck lore. It was supposedly the last song the band on the Titanic played as it went down in 1912, and the song sung by the crew and passengers of the SS Valencia as it sank off the coast of Vancouver Island in 1906. In this context, though, it more signals a sinking of morality. A descent from God, towards perversion. The sky grows darker and darker. No street lights, no headlights. My husband stands in front of the car, smoking. The cherry from his cigarette floating like a firefly in the dark.

A stretch of dead air follows before Anhedönia begins to speak. Her first words are muffled and barely decipherable, the way a voice might sound underwater – “heaven has forsaken the masturbator.” The track is over twelve minutes long. A vast expanse of undulating drones with only snatches of dialogue to hold on to: “I was a good person…”, “It happens to everybody…” We didn’t get far into the album. The car park bloke arrived half way through the second track. But we probably could have stayed there all night, in the shadows of post-industrial Wales, listening to this dusky hour-and-a-half stretch of ambient, slowcore and pink noise inspired largely by her local power plant.

Readers of the world famous Gabrielle newsletter likely won’t need an introduction to Ethel Cain. She’s kind of a patron saint around here. For the uninitiated, though, Ethel Cain is the creative alter ego of 27-year-old Hayden Anhedönia. She’s a trans woman who grew up in a Baptist community in the Florida panhandle and channels that discord into high-concept albums full of strange characters, killer pop hooks, and violence on par with Dante and the Bible. She looks like a Lisbon sister with forehead tattoos and talks like a girl refilling your coffee at a roadside diner, peppering her musings on existentialism and Eraserhead with homely expressions of geez and whatnot.

Her breakout debut Preacher’s Daughter is about a teenage girl (Ethel Cain) fleeing the confines of her religious upbringing only to be murdered and cannibalised by her boyfriend. It took Ethel Cain from collaborating with niche SoundCloud rappers to featuring on Obama’s end of year music list within the year, and attracted the kind of obsessive, intrusive fandom typically reserved for Taylor Swift-level stars-as-machines. The vinyl re-release recently entered the Top 10 of multiple global charts. All the while, Anhedönia has maintained an antisocial stance, attending local hardcore shows, showing off her guns on YouTube, and arguing in the wake of Luigi Mangione’s arrest that more CEOs should fear for their lives (comments a panel of Fox News hosts likened to terrorism). In brief: a legend.

I profiled her for The Guardian this weekend just gone, which you can read here if you like. It’s pegged to her upcoming album, Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, which is going to blow your arse off. The interview covered a lot of Gabrielle-related terrain including desire, shame, death drive, the woods etc, and she shared some answers that, if they appeared in full on another publication, I would screenshot and keep in a special folder in my camera roll to look at whenever I need to stop feeling insane. So I thought I’d share them here. We spoke for an hour and a half so I won’t publish the full transcript. Consider it a ‘best of,’ starring her thoughts on love, David Lynch, power plants, and God in the form of driving really fast at night.

To provide some background for the first question, we were talking about The Consequence of Audience, a text she wrote ahead of the release of Perverts. A lot of people fairly interpreted it as a response to her literal audience as an artist, the ‘fandom’ aspect of which she has been vocally critical of. It has nothing to do with that, though. She tells me the title specifically refers to “the consequence of having an audience with God, and what that means to have proximity to God.”

What do you mean by God in that context?

Ethel Cain: It's the one thing I can't put into words. And this is a topic that I will come back to in art. I have other projects brewing in my head for the future, and I do want to discuss the narcissism of transcendence in the individual at some point. That’s a topic I would really like to explore, and Perverts was kind of like the very first machinations of that. But, for me, [God] is just a feeling that you can explain. Whether it’s that feeling that you get when you create a song that really resonates with you, or when you're just high as shit on drugs, or when you're like speeding 100 miles down the interstate in the middle of the night – it’s those moments, whenever they come to you, of, “am I brushing with something greater than me? Am I having a fleeting moment with [what] every ancestor I've ever had, every human being has brushed with in life before, that was able to convince them that there is such a thing as God?”

There is an unexplainable presence in the world. That may just be chemicals in our brain. It may be God. It may be something in the middle. I don't know. It is unexplainable, and again I think it would be narcissistic or megalomaniacal to try to accurately speak as to what that is and try to put a label on it as a human being. Like, we don't know. I don't know. Anything of that nature that is completely unexplainable, but feels like you've brushed with something on the other side of the veil – that to me is what God is. Whether that's a Christian God, or a drug high, or an elation or an epiphany or any of this, like, it really is just those things in life that you can't explain. That to me is the nebulous concept of God, or a higher power, that I was speaking to in Perverts.

Perverts was ultimately a very well received project. It’s really interesting that a piece of work about guilt and shame has found such a big audience now. Obviously when art goes out into the world people will take what they want from it regardless, but I was wondering if you have any thoughts on why those themes might be so magnetic at the moment?

I think right now we’re entering a culture of straight up puritanism, almost, with younger audiences. I think there’s a lack of criticality in the way that people consume media, and a lack of nuance. A lot of people do not know how to interface with media that contains negativity or perversion or sexuality or immorality. Well, it’s not that people don’t know how to. I don’t want to assume that. But there’s a lack of willingness, maybe, or it's not the first instinct to interact with these things critically. When there's a bad character in a piece of media, when there's something negative portrayed on screen, it's immediately seen as being romanticised or glorified. And I think it's important to know that the movie shouldn't hold your hand and say, “hey, that's the bad guy.” You're supposed to look at the bad guy and go “oh well he did this, this and this, so I'm saying that he's the bad guy.” You're supposed to decide.

I think art is supposed to portray a scenario… Not all art, art is nebulous and there is bias in art, but I personally like to portray art in a completely unbiased way and say, here’s a vignette of a situation that could happen in the real world, full of characters who are deeply imperfect. They all have good qualities and bad qualities. They all came to their conclusions in a human way the way people would in the real world. You have to decide how you feel about them. I'm not going to tell you how to feel about them. You have to decide for yourself. There are no good guys and there are no villains in the real world. Well, save, maybe a couple villains [laughs]. But mostly there are people who do good things and bad things at different proportions, and I think that we owe it to ourselves to the people around us to be critical in that manner and use critical thinking to pick apart nuance and come to our own conclusions. We should not let other people tell us what to believe about a situation or a person or an identity. We have to come to that conclusion on our own using the information that we've been given, and using the foundation of morals and ethics that we have hopefully built by the time that we've reached our adult age.

How does it feel to interrogate subjects like shame and desire, in quite subversive ways, in your public-facing work when the level of attention on you is so high?

Preacher's Daughter was definitely kind of crazy. There's definitely been some interesting, uh, feedback [laughs] and hate trains that I've seen regarding that, because of the intersection of what I wrote about, and my identity, and where I come from. It was kind of like a perfect storm that I've seen since putting out Preacher’s Daughter specifically, but if I ever get worried or whatnot, I have to remember that that’s also what I’m here for. That’s why I started to do this, and I wanted to talk about these things because I felt like it just needed to be sad.

Sometimes, at the beginning of a project, I might have a bit of that edgy, like, “oh this is going to be weird, this is going to be crazy… I’m gonna name my project Perverts, that’s going to be polarising.” But even if I had that little shock value mindset at the beginning, by the time I finish a project I always make sure to imbue it with some kind of weight. I never want to put out a project that's shocking to be shocking. It’s valid if you want to do that, but I don't think that there's much respect to be found in it. If I'm gonna write about heavy topics like this, it has to be from a place of realness and clarity and sensitivity.

I see Ethel Cain as being a piece of me that I separate for myself and discard so that I can make good decisions in life. So when I was at an impasse in my life, when I was moving out of my parents house and I had a lot of trauma to deal with of many different natures that scared me and I didn't know how to deal with that, I kind of visualised the fork in the road and I thought, well, I can get better, or I can get worse. So I kind of separated those two things. Ethel Cain became the possible reality, and the fears that I had of, okay, well, if I leave this house and I process my trauma by going crazy and running away and falling in with the wrong people and not protecting myself – these are the real life dangers that exist in the world. That could happen to me, because it happens all the time to people. This is what I'm afraid of. Ethel Cain became the personification of those fears. I let her go ahead of me and then I said, okay, I don't want to do that. So then I took the other fork in the road. I decided to get better and I decided to take care of myself and not put myself in dangerous situations anymore.

She’s kind of like my canary in the mines, you know? I send her out before me to explore what the wrong path would look like, so I can learn from those alternate universe fictional kind of mistakes to then say: okay, I don't want that to be how I end up. Then I go the opposite way. She's kind of a learning experience for me. Willoughby Tucker is the same way. If Preacher's Daughter was my learning experience of what not to do in life with trauma and healing, Willoughby Tucker has been my experience of what not to do in love and relationships.

So where does Willoughby Tucker find Ethel Cain in her life?

The record starts the summer she turns 16, before her junior year in high school, and it goes up until the year before the events of Preacher's Daughter. So it spans throughout the second half of high school, through graduation, and into [Ethel and Willoughby’s] first years as a couple. So it finds her as a deeply insecure teenager. Deeply neurotic, deeply anxious. Desperate to be loved. Again, kind of playing off of my experiences in high school feeling like “you don't have a friend in the world.” Feeling just absolutely terrible about yourself, like you were impossible to be loved. And then finding someone who believes he could love her, and turning him into her salvation – sometimes, and maybe ultimately, at the expense of ever knowing who he truly was at all. It's about putting all her anxieties and fears and hopes and dreams and need for salvation onto one person, and what that does to a relationship, and looking to someone else who's also equally broken and expecting them to save you, and how that will cripple even the purest and truest of loves. It finds her as a young teenager becoming an adult, trying to navigate her first love in a broken world and a broken town. And how that affects her, and how that affects him.

It really is a deeply traumatised, anxious love story between two kids who are in love but the odds and the weight of the world just weigh on them. It was honestly really sad finishing it, especially finishing it, knowing where Preacher's Daughter goes… Sometimes it’s hard for me to listen to. I tell myself it’s all fictional and I'm writing a story, but sometimes I’ll catch a lyric and it will resonate exactly with how I'm feeling right now in my own life. And I remember that it is coming from me. I don't know. It's interesting being 27 and dredging up old feelings from high school, because in my head I'm like, okay, I'm getting ready to go to the next part of the trilogy. I'm moving on to an older, more mature age and more mature stories. But I decided to take a detour and go backwards instead, so now we're dredging up even older stuff. It’s kind of funny, because it's like looking back in time to me when I was the same age and how I felt and what that was like. And that's something I haven't thought about in a while.

How easy was it for you to tap back into a 16-year-old mindset?

It was actually very difficult tapping back into that time, but luckily for me I never let go of anything so I still feel that way at 27. I just entered my first real relationship ever. And I won't talk too much about that, because it’s kind of irrelevant, but it was actually perfect timing. It dredged up all those feelings that I had at 16/17 and reminded me that even though I've gone on to start my career and work through all those anxieties years ago and become an artist like I always wanted and this and that, I never explored love. That was always my final frontier. I was stuck in that aspect. I never worked through anything. I never processed anything. I never progressed past my idea of love that I had when I was a teenager. So it kind of pushed play on that paused aspect of my life, and all those feelings came slamming back into the forefront. And I had to work on them simultaneously. I don't even know how I wrote lyrics to songs like “Nettles” when I was still in that kind of stasis with no love around, no love to be found, but I guess I somehow subconsciously knew the way that I felt. Because now, after finishing them, I listen to them and I’m like, that's exactly how I feel in my relationship right now. I feel like an anxious teenager, scared to lose this love and putting all of my weight on it as if it's going to be what saves me. It's helping me to kind of process it, you know? To be an adult and maturely handle it.

“Nettles” hit a very specific chord for me that I don’t think I’ve heard articulated so well in a pop-adjacent song. Like, the first reliable indicator I’ll have that I’m in love with someone is that I'll start dreaming about them dying. Every single time.

Absolutely. I'm just such an anxious person. Always have been. Every day is a battle to suppress my anxieties, and I think when you're an anxious person, whether you're 16-year-old or a 27-year-old who’s dreamed about something and wanted something for so long… I had a very similar experience when I began my career. It's like when you dream about something as an anxious, lonely child, and you look to these things in your future as being your salvation. Then, when you finally get it, you’re immediately consumed with anxieties of it being taken away in a million different possible ways. So that was real. Even though it's a sweet love song and it is about her saying, like, please reassure me, tell me to just think about the time that we'll have together and think of all the good times we'll have and not to worry. Tell me not to be like this, tell me I don't have a reason to worry – but that is the nature of it, you know, to love something so much is to fear the day that you have to lose it. It ties back to the lyric in [the album’s opening track] – “I can see the end in the beginning of everything.” It’s constantly waiting for something good to end, because you know it's coming. It’s so scary that you can barely enjoy it during the time that you do have, because all you can picture is the day that it ends. That’s a very real fear for me personally and I'm sure for many other people.

I read that you used the same synths that Angelo Badalamenti used for the Twin Peaks score on “Nettles” and it sounds like maybe a few other tracks too?

Yes! So the album was probably like 70% finished when the year started, but – Ok, so, at the very beginning of the year, January 2nd, I had a court date because [coyly] I got into some traffic trouble. And I was meant to go to my court date and then drive from the courthouse to Toronto and finish the record with Matty [Tomasi] and… Listen, I don't know what happened to that courthouse, but I walked out of there having been put on probation. So I could not go to Canada. I couldn’t go anywhere. I had to go home. Matt wound up having to fly down last minute to Tallahassee, and we wound up working in my tiny little home studio instead of his big studio that we did Preachers Daughter in. I had to go buy a couch for us to sit on because I didn’t have any furniture except my little chair, and so we wound up sitting in my little studio every single day. We didn't leave my house ever. And we needed a break from working on the record, so we decided to watch Twin Peaks. I’d never seen Twin Peaks. I don't know if Matt had either, or if he had it had been a long time.

So watching Twin Peaks Peaks for the very first time while finishing the record was absolutely crazy. First of all, I can't believe I've never seen it. It’s so good. But listening to the music constantly while finishing the record, I thought, this is just so beautiful. And it really just kind of seeped into my brain. A couple months prior, before I'd even seen Twin Peaks, I'd seen a video of Angelo talking about how he wrote Laura Palmer’s Theme, and it just really moved me. So I hunted down the Yamaha DX7S and the Roland D550 and bought them on Reverb.com, I think. They were in the shop for like two months. I had to have them repaired. This local guy was fixing them, like having a new battery soldered in and all that stuff. They were gone for a couple months, so I didn't even have them until January, but when I got them back and I said, oh, wait we're watching Twin Peaks, I just got these synths back from my guy, we should put them on there. I was so strapped for time I didn't really have time to play around with them, but I still wanted to have that element in there in some small way.

And the crazy thing was, while we were finishing the record, we were watching Twin Peaks every day. Like every day it was wake up, work, watch Twin Peaks, work, Twin Peaks, work. The night that we finished the finale – it was like midnight. We finished working, watched the very last episode of the whole show. Went to bed. I woke up at 7:00AM to a text that David Lynch had passed away. It was very, very strange. But it felt like a very beautiful moment in time, and I was really happy that I did finish the show while he was still alive. [Using those synths] felt kind of like an homage, just a way to kind of keep David and Angelo and Laura alive in some small way, in the record.

You really centre love in your music as much as anything else, and it does remind me a bit of how the core of David Lynch’s work is the battle between darknes and light, and his enduring thesis that light or love is the point of it all, I guess. Do you feel like those two forces are at play on Willoughby Tucker?

Oh, absolutely. I've often asked myself that before. While I don't think love is the point of everything in the world, I think love is the point for us. Human beings aren't everything. We're not the centre of the universe. All of existence as we know it is filtered through our perception of it, so while the point of everything in actuality is not love, I think that love really is the reason that we get up in the morning. It's the love of each other. It's the love of nature, the love of life, the love of experience. I don't think that love would be the most universally written about, talked about, sought after, killed over topic… Love bubbles up from within every cell in your body to the point that it makes you do things beyond your comprehension. It drives you. I think, deep down, human beings just want to love and to be loved. I think that it is the most high-risk, high reward feeling in the world. I would compare love to proximity to God. I would compare that to being one of the most powerful feelings.

I think that love is nebulous. I think that there are countless unlimited forms of love and ways that love can take shape. The way that everyone loves is completely different. And that's one of the things that I think speaks to true love, you know, if we're talking about true love existing, I think it means finding someone who loves the way that you love, or finding someone who loves you in a way that you can feel most intensely, and you loving them in a way that they can feel most intensely. I don’t know. What can I say about love that hasn't been said before? It's just so grand. It's overwhelming and it's crushing. It's absolutely soul crushing. And it is so worth it to do it time and time again. It can make or break you. People kill each other, they kill themselves, they kill their whole existence over love. It's that heavy.

Ethel Cain lived and died for love. Ethel Cain lived and died loving and just praying to be loved back. The entire Preacher's Trilogy is centred around love. Love lost. Love gained. Love perverted. Love stolen. Love is everything to us, I think. It doesn't matter what you love, or who you love. You love something and the love of it is what propels you forward every day, and for better or worse I think that that is a beautiful thing.

You and David Lynch have another connection, which is that you’re maybe the foremost artists to have made beautiful and compelling work inspired largely by electricity. I did want to ask you about the power plant as a muse in that respect.

[Laughs] First and foremost, I'm just very inspired by lines. As an artist, like as someone who draws on paper, lines are very important. So much of life visually is about colour and lines. It's about the way colours go together, and the way that lines intersect and the way the thickness of lines, the slope of them, the curvature of them, the angles – like it's all very visual. It’s the architecture of life. And to me, there's two subsets. If there's slowcore and ambient music on one end of my spectrum, and then there's drone on the other end… And if there’s Deep South in the 1900s on one end of the spectrum, then you have that apocalyptic kind of cold, Eastern European, alien kind of brutalism on the other.

I see power plants as being on the opposite end of a spectrum from Southern Live Oaks. Live Oaks grow up and then they grow over, and they create almost a kind of ceiling. It feels like that scene in The Fellowship of the Ring, in the Mines of Moria, where the Orcs are swarming them and then the Orcs go away. And then there's that shot right before the Balrog comes up and you look down that endless hall of all these pillars. That's what Live Oaks feel like. They feel like pillars that have been grown over and made a ceiling. It feels like you're in a temple, like you are outside in a temple created by the Earth. Power plants to me feel like an even grander sense of that. They don't curve over, they go straight up. But I have to imagine that power plants are actually the pillars holding up the sky as a ceiling, so to speak. As if all of the world is a great temple meant to be worshipped in. I see them as these lone pillars of an impossibly large sanctuary. And I just look at them and they're so harsh and they're so foreign. And they're so contrasted to, say, a Live Oak tree. They're so grey and bleak and harsh and unnatural. But they feel almost like pillars of a temple built by an ancient civilization long before us, or maybe long after our time. And we're seeing kind of like a mirage of the future.

It goes without saying, obviously, that these structures do harken to a future age where we have completely stripped and ravaged the Earth for all of its natural resources and replaced it with man-made technology. It almost feels like a harbinger of an apocalyptic wasteland, where all we have left are the structures that we built that ultimately were our demise. And as terrifying as that is, and as grateful as I am that I will never live to see – here’s hoping – that day and age if we get there, a cold and bleak wasteland of concrete, metal and power lines…. It is fascinating to me in a slightly masochistic way. Like, look at these idols that we've built. Look at these monuments to the human prioritisation of convenience and technology and almost arrogance over coexistence with the Earth in its natural state. And it kind of freaks me out. It makes me a little nervous. They read as silent monsters to me, but they're also so beautiful. I feel the same thing about power plants and cooling towers and smoke stacks and power lines and all of this stuff. It really does feel like standing in an alien presence, or standing in the presence of something that you can't quite understand, and it’s impossible to know their impact on us until it's fully in hindsight.

So it's kind of like a fearful reverence to me. If Live Oaks represent the past, power plants represent the future. That’s the spectrum, and I'm just sat in the middle staring at both of them thinking, what a gift it is to be alive in this age and to witness these things coexisting. There was a time when we only had one, and there will maybe be a time when we only have the other. It's very strange to think about.

[Several minutes of me banging on about the disproportionately high volume of UFO sightings near Port Talbot steelworks].

I feel like human beings are creating things faster than we can understand them, like even with the rise of the internet or AI. We're creating things faster than I think we can understand the effects that they'll have on our brain. We are really throwing ourselves for a loop with some of the things we're doing to ourselves. God knows the effect that this is going to have on us in the long run, but that's why my favourite Lynch film is Eraserhead, because I'm like, is this how it's going to be one day? Just this surreal wasteland of nonsensical, nonlinear… like, are we even going to know what's going on in the future? Are we going to send ourselves into psychosis because we've completely removed ourselves from the natural world? One can only wonder.

Yeah. We're all going to be lying down like the Eraserhead baby with a phone and that’ll be it.

I love that little baby.

Ethel Cain showing off her gun on YouTube live.

From where I’m sitting it feels like there’s a lot to feel miserable about in the world, and a lot of stuff happening in the US that could impact you directly in various ways, but you seem to live your public facing life, at least, in a very joyous way. As someone who is quite selective about what they put online and where, I was wondering how much of that is a deliberate choice?

I was actually just having this conversation with my manager. We were talking about existentialism, and I was saying that I feel like it's very easy to be very nihilistic right now because everything in the world is quite bad and quite bleak. But I think that existentialism actually gives me the opportunity to be optimistic, because if everything is nothing then why can't it be good? If everything is nothing and there's no point to any of this, and there's no set way that we should be feeling, then I might as well feel good, you know? I've had this sentence bouncing around in my head that I by no means came up with, but my friends and I recently have been telling ourselves this in the midst of this very dark time in the world: “Your suffering will not be rewarded.” You will not get to the end of your life and receive your weight in gold for all the suffering you did. You will not get a grander estate in the afterlife, if you believe in that, because of the suffering you did. You will not have everyone in the whole world come and lay their hands on you and pat you on the back and say, “we know how much you suffered and we're sorry for you.” You don't get that. Nobody gets that. Your suffering will not be rewarded. So why would I bother creating more suffering for myself when there is plenty of it in the world that's going to happen naturally to me, to my loved ones, and to strangers an ocean away?

Like, people are suffering. There's no need to wallow in it when there is beauty to be found every day. Every day, I wake up and try to find one thing to hold on to that made today worth living through. Whether that's a bird landing on the bush outside my window, whether that's I had a great breakfast, or I took a really nice walk, or I had a meaningful conversation with my friend, or a beautiful sunrise, or a heartfelt conversation with someone that you love. Paying for someone's groceries if they can't. Putting some kind of goodness back out into the world. Overcoming a fear or a trauma. Reconciling with someone that you hurt, or who hurt you. All of these things are reasons to get up in the morning. If there is no point, if there is no concrete way you should be living your day, then you might as well live it in the best way that you can.

I'm just so over surrounding myself with negativity. I really did succumb to the tortured artist motif for a while and think that all my best art comes from when I'm miserable, and I have to remind myself that there will be plenty of chances that you don't get a say in to be miserable in your life. Why induce more? So, yeah. I want to live at home. I want to be close to my family. I want to live in a house that I decorated because it's the way that I like it. I want to hang out with the people that I call friends because I love them. I want to live in the state that I grew up in that I find beautiful. I want to drive the roads that make me happy. I want to listen to the music that makes me happy. There will be time for suffering in life. I don't need to make it happen faster. The older I get and the more my bones start to ache, and the more I start to watch the people around me get older, and as we all start to get more and more wrinkles, and as we all continue our slow crawl to the end, I want to look back and see something beautiful. All of this will exist in my memory someday, when I'm bedridden or I can't walk much further than the rocking chair on my front porch, and I would like to look back and see beauty, because what else is the point?

That's kind of where I'm at in life right now. And if I can feel that for myself, and if I can be there for the people that I love and maybe help them to a similar place, and they can help me, and we can all be there for each other and help each other feel some shred of happiness in this otherwise very bleak and cold world, and to see the beauty that also exists in this world…. Then I think that is the reason for waking up today and tomorrow and every other day that we can wake up, because one day we won't, and it will be over, and then I will finally get some sleep. Until then, I want to be happy.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You is out on August 8th.

