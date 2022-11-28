Tom Jones and Elvis Presley at Graceland.



It’s 8PM on a Thursday and my friend and I are the youngest people by approximately three decades at the Redhouse in Merthyr Tydfil, where we have come to bear witness to a musical comedy called Elvis: The Rhondda Years. Regardless of how much you know about the social activities of Merthyr, and the actual content of the show notwithstanding, it should speak for itself that a community theatre production about a family of impersonators led by “Memphis Elvis Evans” managed to sell out a 100+ capacity arts centre, midweek, for two nights on the bounce. Forty-five years after his death and the shadow of The King looms large in South Wales. Specifically the Valleys, which have always, in my mind, shared something of a spiritual kinship with the Southern United States. But before we get into all that I should explain why I was at the Redhouse in Merthyr at 8PM on a Thursday, when getting there requires a seven hour round drive and I haven’t lived in Wales for over eight years.

Simply put, I have been looking for answers.

I didn't know his real name until I was in my teens. Everyone called my grandad “Chipper” or “Chip” on account of his enthusiasm for gambling. Roulette mostly. He’d put everything he had on 8 – one step to the right of lucky, and a wildly improbable way of beating the house, as I would discover on a recent trip to Las Vegas where I magically made $60 disappear in 20 seconds. Put a long enough shift in though – a lifetime, say – and occasionally it’ll pay off. My grandad would win thousands some nights. But if he wasn’t going to become a millionaire, if his life wasn’t going to change beyond all recognition in a heel-turn, he wasn’t interested. So most of it would go back down on the table and disappear, like a splash of water on a hot pan. The rest would go on drink. A more visible addiction in that it makes one liable to knock on your door unannounced at 1AM on a Sunday wearing a pink dressing gown and wielding a bottle of Smirnoff Red Label, but he made no secret of his gambling either. If there are people who wear their vices on their sleeve, my grandad spun his into cotton and manufactured a head-turning outfit that he refused to take off for 70+ years.

His kitchen counter was always littered with newspapers splayed open on the racing pages, the names of horses circled in blue betting shop ink. He let me pick them whenever I was around and I always went for ones that sounded stupid or dramatic. Mary’s Lad. Who Wants To Know. Dreams End. That sort of thing. He taught me how to play rummy and blackjack, like he taught my mam when she was young, and insisted we play with small change to replicate the stakes for our small pockets, small hands, small worlds. A happy birthday would come in the form of a scratchie slipped into a card, accompanied by a message stating that half of any winnings were his. A joke…ish. Any seasoned gambler will tell you that winning alone isn’t worth a damn anyway. If it was, most people, especially those who don’t have much to start with, would walk away as soon as they were up a few months’ rent. Winning can be a happy byproduct of gambling, but the act of gambling is about something else. Something the late Norm Macdonald – one of history’s greatest and most fearless comedians, and a world class gambling addict – described in his 2016 memoir of mostly lies, as hope.

“It is a particular moment. A magic moment that occurs after the placing of a bet and before the result of that bet,” Macdonald writes. “It is when the dice are in the air, and as long as they are in the air, time stops. As long as the red dice are in the air, the gambler has hope. And hope is a wonderful thing to be addicted to.”

I can’t say if this was true for my grandad. Perhaps he didn’t give it that much thought when he was bouncing between the Ladbrokes, the Griffin and the Non Pol club in Rhydyfelin every day of the week. What was clear when he died, when the funeral procession was directed past his local where a large gang of regulars stood with their glasses of lager and whiskey raised, was that there was something about him that was so magnetic, so commanding of the wonder and regard reserved exclusively for local “nutters”, that I can only assume he must have carried that same belief in himself whenever he left the house. Spend any amount of time with a gambler and you will understand that recklessness and romanticism are two sides of the same coin.

Eventually I would learn that his real name was John, which is one of a handful of facts I have about a man whose mythology eclipsed the truth and everyone around him. Some others: once, when my mam and aunt were kids, he filled their bed with grass snakes for a laugh. He introduced himself to my dad for the first time by showing up to the pub unannounced, doing a knee slide along the length of the table – sending everyone's drinks flying into their laps – grinding to a halt in front of my dad and announcing: “Hello, I’m Denise’s father.” He also helped dig the bodies of children out from the slurry at Aberfan in 1966, when a colliery tip collapsed, slid into the village and flattened a primary school. He was a proud man and a poser. A knight and a nightmare. A fantasist, a prankster, and a huge – huge – Elvis fan.

My grandad was born in 1939, one of around 11 or 12 children, to a Welsh father and an Irish Traveller mother (another question mark as her particular branch of the family tree stops there – it’s thought she was either adopted by or sold to another family as a baby). He married my nan, a woman of casual beauty and quiet resolve, sometime in the fifties. I know even less about her than I did about him. I know she did some modelling but destroyed all the photos. I know she loved crosswords, smoking rollies and doing her hair – a strawberry blonde bouffant, glued into place with a wall of lacquer. They separated late in life and spent their last years living apart, rarely if ever seeing one another but talking most nights on the phone. They died within weeks of each other.

After one domestic disturbance for the ages, my nan took down the poster of Elvis hanging above the record player in their living room and tore it up. Family lore says it was signed by The King himself, as a friend of a relative had worked on his security team at some point, but who knows how true that is. The point is it was a prized possession among hundreds of prized possessions relating to Elvis, who my grandad loved with a ferocity that was spoken of less like a characteristic and more like a terminal disease. An act of emotional terrorism more devastating than the gambling and the drinking combined. My mam is a walking vault of horror stories, recalling the times he would burst into her bedroom at 2AM on a school night and drag the mattress – her and her sister still on it – into the living room to join the chorus of pissheads crooning “Love Me Tender”. Every bad memory comes with its own curated Elvis soundtrack, and while my aunt would lean into the legacy and embrace its chaos for herself, my mam enforced a strict cultural boycott. His music, his films, the mere mention of him – all banned at home. This made December a particularly stressful month. Even through a brick wall and the din of clattering plates she could clock “Blue Christmas” within a half-second, and someone would have to skip the track or change the channel before Elvis lurched into that fatal opening bar – “Ah ha hu hough he huu bluueeee” – like a car struggling to start.

The problem, I think, wasn’t so much that my grandad loved Elvis, but that he behaved as though he was Elvis. He was a vain man. An attention seeker who cared deeply about how he looked, dressed, was seen. I remember going round to visit more than once in the middle of the afternoon and he’d be lying on the couch, nursing a biblical hangover, with a used tea bag on each eye to combat signs of tiredness. He was very precious about all eleven of his hairs. It makes sense that he would look at Elvis – a holy freak whose hobbies, besides the obvious, included showing off and playing tricks on people – and see himself in his own mind’s eye.

Elvis released his first single “That’s All Right” in 1954, when my grandad would have been around 15 years old. The perfect age for a cultural disturbance. Unlike the USA, which was enjoying a period of economic growth and social mobility, life in post-war Britain was one of continued hardship and scarcity. Stripped of financial resources, the aspirational narrative that underpinned advertising in North America – nice car, good job, picket fence – was not so in the UK, whose working class youth would have to invent their own way out of austerity. And so the next decade would be disturbed by teenage teddy boys and girls, who snapped up discounted Edwardian clothing that tailors couldn’t shift to rich people after the war and paired them with rock and roll signifiers. Duck’s arse hairdos, exposed socks. The generation’s pin-up boy, Elvis appealed to working class Britain across the board. His swagger and opulence and larger than life romanticism taking root in the pubs and clubs of industrial towns and villages and remaining there even still, preserved in the red upholstered chairs and the cigarette smoke in the carpets.

In an essay published in 1975, Greil Marcus summarised the country music landscape that Elvis inherited, and how it reflected cultural shifts within the American South. It’s hard to condense without losing context, so here’s a section in full:

“By the late ’40s and early ’50s, Hank Williams had inherited Jimmie Rodgers’s role as the central figure in country music, but he added an enormous reservation: that margin of loneliness in Rodgers’s America had grown into a world of utter tragedy. Williams sang for a community to which he could not belong; he sang to a God in whom he could not quite believe; even his many songs of good times and good lovin’ seemed unreal. He was a poet of limits, fear, and failure; he went as deeply into one dimension of the country world as anyone could, gave it beauty, gave it dignity. What was missing was that part of the hillbilly soul Rodgers had celebrated, something Williams’s music obscured — the feeling, summed up in a sentence by W. J. Cash from “The Mind of the South,” that “even the southern physical world was a kind of cosmic conspiracy against reality in favor of romance”; that even if Elvis’s south was filled with puritans, it was also filled with natural-born hedonists, and the same people were both.”

That line from The Mind of the South – and Marcus’ point about puritans and hedonists – also rings true of the Valleys. Much like the South, the Valleys has a reputation for being a bleak place full of lunatics and ne’er do wells, and in many ways it is. It just depends whether you see that as a statement of fact or of value. Say what you like about its levels of unemployment and alcoholism, but nowhere else will you find a pub nicknamed “the wonky bar” because everyone who goes in comes out walking sideways. Welsh photographer Elijah Thomas made a similar point recently when speaking to Dazed about his latest zine, which captures the particular warmth and humour of the Valleys as much as its more knackered aspects (Elijah asked me to write the introduction, incidentally, which kicked off this train of thought in the first place). “The Valleys and the Deep South are seen by the wider world as being populated by a bunch of shit-kickers, but what we produce is from the heart,” Thomas says. “There’s a strong sense of identity in both places.”

This perhaps explains why so many older Welsh men can be found at pub karaoke paying tribute to the great crooners. Sinatra, Orbison, Elvis. A cultural tradition that gave rise to our own Tom Jones. Born in Treforest, around three miles away from my hometown of Ynysybwl and a stone’s throw away from my grandparents’ flat in Rhydyfelin, Tom would become a close friend of Elvis’ in as much as anyone was able to become a close friend of Elvis’. They met in 1965 on a studio lot at Paramount. Elvis waved and strutted over singing “With These Hands” – Tom’s single at the time. In response, Tom thought: “if the boys back home could see me now!” The pair would bond over their love of gospel music, hang out at Graceland and in Vegas and Hawaii, cover each other’s songs and duet – Tom the better singer, Elvis the greater myth.

Elvis Presley watching Tom Jones live at the Flamingo in 1974.

Though Tom is the pride of the Valleys, people cling to Elvis in a different way. Everyone knows who Tom Jones is – if not literally through so-and-so’s mother’s cousin, then fundamentally by virtue of him being a classic boy-next-door with a coal miner for a father and a full-throated baritone in the tradition of Welsh male voice choirs. Elvis, on the other hand, remains an enigma. He never performed in Britain, never even left the US apart from a two-year stint in Germany for mandatory military service. When he was alive he was attached to his carefully curated image like Peter Pan stitched to his own shadow, and he leaves in his wake a connection between fan and idol that was never consummated. He remains an image and an image alone, and upon that image you can project what you want. Faith in the possibility of touching greatness, fantasies of the function room as a theomachy. There’s a reason why one of the largest Elvis festivals in the world takes place in Porthcawl.

In the months leading up to his death, my grandad gave away all of his Elvis memorabilia. Records, assorted kitsch, the (newer, smaller) portrait of him hanging in a frame above the fireplace where you would typically find pictures of loved ones or the Pope. It wasn’t an Elvis-related purge; he gave away all his belongings piece by piece until his flat was empty save for some furniture and a dressing gown. And there wasn’t much there to begin with. “What do you want?” he would ask when I went around to visit just before he got sick, flinging open the door of a terminally empty fridge. “Tea? Vodka? Boiled egg?” Then he would issue a loving pat on the back that would knock the fucking wind out of me because, despite his liquor-and-sweets diet and wiry frame, he still had the strength of a young man in the army.

When I went to see Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earlier this year, I came away feeling like I understood something about my grandad that I hadn’t before. For all its faults (namely, Tom Hanks in a fat suit prattling on about “Christmoos”) Elvis the film is designed to make you feel the way fanatics feel about Elvis the man. Overwhelmed, infatuated to the point of mania, ground to dust when he jettisoned the last of his soul into the annals of history covering “Unchained Melody” in June, 1977 – less than two months before his death. It’s a performance that feels borderline supernatural, so far should it have been beyond the reaches of human capability. After shuffling across the stage and mumbling about forgetting the chords, like Donald Trump on a bad day, Elvis sits down at the piano and hammers out the song of his lifetime. It’s affecting not least because of how clear it is in the moment that he’s playing his own eulogy. He literally wrings himself out, dripping sweat loaded with at least ten different kinds of opioids and barbiturates over the keys, with a guy in charge of holding his mic and two red Coke cups rattling in front of him. The spectacular death of American beauty. I hadn’t understood it before, but now I do.

For much of this year I have thought that in spending more time with Elvis’s music I might learn more about my grandad. Why he loved the songs, how they made him feel, who he really was. It’s easy to romanticise someone like him, just as it’s easy to romanticise a figure like Elvis. Social conservatives and spiritual outlaws. Dreamers in ways that only men can be. God’s great bastards, always hungry for something. After two hours at a community theatre production in Merthyr I came away none the wiser, but trying to get close to the past is like trying to hold smoke. Instead I just got get a kick out of imagining my grandad being there, hating every second of it, and bowling down to grab the mic off someone because he reckons he could do a better job of “In the Ghetto”. No doubt in his mind or fear in his heart, meaning he always made good on his claims through sheer force of charisma. Though for the record he did have a lovely singing voice.

My grandad doing karaoke dressed, I believe, as Boy George.



Links:

Based On A True Story: A Memoir – Norm Macdonald

Elvis Presley, Philosopher King – Greil Marcus, Village Voice

The Mind of the South – W.J. Cash

The Rhondda in Colour – Elijah Thomas

Elvis performing “Unchained Melody” live – Rapid City, South Dakota (1977)

If you enjoyed this post, please consider buying a subscription or telling a friend about Fun Factory. It would be much appreciated. As you can see I am genetically predisposed to a life on a financial knife-edge.

