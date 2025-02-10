Hate the internet, love the streets. I’m always saying this. Therefore, the first official IRL Gabrielle event will be taking place next month.

Deeper Into Movies x Gabrielle present: a rare double screening of Lars Von Trier’s sex addiction opus Nymphomaniac: Volumes I & II.

For the uninitiated, Nymphomaniac is a two-part film about a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac (and she does insist on using that word) who recounts her erotic experiences to a middle-aged bachelor. Desire, subversion, shame, psychoanalysis, religion, and all the usual Gabrielle themes are present. The kid who played Billy Elliot straps Charlotte Gainsbourg to a couch. Baby Mia Goth is in it with a fucked up ear. I’ll be reading an intro written especially for the occasion – and many other good reasons to come along besides.

Taking place at All Is Joy in Soho on March 16. Tickets here.

We’ll be showing both films b2b with an intermission. Standard not Director’s cuts, we don’t have all night.

