The most powerful sexual magnet is a question mark. A sense of someone not being fully present; the feeling of only being able to look so far into their eyes before you bump up against a locked door, behind which lies a deep space of little mysteries. To make room for all the projections and fantasies that combine to create a “sex symbol”, there has to be an element of enigma. This can take many forms – Audrey Horne’s dreamy machinations in Twin Peaks, Carmy’s highly-strung determination in The Bear, Emma D’Arcy murmuring the words “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” – though perhaps the most important factor is tragedy. The recognition of a certain darkness, and the sadness of not being able to understand it. Or the threat of something bad happening, and the regret of not having known enough to prevent it.