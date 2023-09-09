The end of summer is a mirage. The nights start drawing in and there’s a bite in the breeze, rousing you from a three-month torpor of sugary drinks, salty food and slow afternoons like vapours under the nose of a Victorian hysteric. Of all the seasonal fluxes I think this one is the most affecting because of the emotions involved: all of them strong but also in conflict, so you don’t linger in one place for too long. There’s relief that the claustrophobia of summer – the heat, the mania – is over, nostalgia for its possibilities even where they’ve gone unfulfilled, a 'new year' feeling that's way more palpable now than it is in January. The air smells like the first few weeks of school, putting you on your new pencil case grindset. Everything is still lush and green while signalling that death – change, rebirth – is coming. Whatever impression you have of your summer begins to fade, like you’re coming around from a deep sleep. Your vision begins to focus and suddenly you’re standing in front of a Starbucks window, looking at an advert for the PSL.

All that is happening now, only it's coupled with what feels like the arrival of a summer that never really got off the ground. It’s been very stop-start, a lot of rain, everyone busy but rarely together. At least that’s been my experience. So that familiar breeze is here, trying to shift us into soup mode, but it’s also 26 degrees at 9AM. People are dining al fresco in Peckham. I'm putting on factor 50 to go to work. There's a haze over everything that sticks around until lunch, when the sun burns it away. It puts me in the mind of L.A., where I found myself this time last year – seeing friends but often alone, wandering the chaotic streets and deserted metro stations, buying snacks from Vons in a pair of denim cut-offs and a bikini top, surrounded by plastic pumpkins.

The unreality of L.A. is well documented. It’s a city of brutal contradictions that are impossible to ignore when you’re there but easy to forget when you leave, because the fantasy it projects is so powerful. Summer is a fantasy too; a collection of memories cherry-picked from childhood and narrativised as one long, hot break from routine and responsibility. A Lana Del Rey song writ large. I wouldn’t advocate for delusion in terms of denying the material realities right under your nose, but a little suspension of disbelief is good for the soul. You need some wiggle room for hope and mystery and pleasant surprise. It’s hard to make space for that when adhering to a Google Calendar so I find it tends to creep in when travelling, particularly on journeys home when there’s nothing to do but replay the highlights in your head a thousand times in an effort to emboss them as clearly as possible. There’s also a sense that something has changed, that you have changed, and things will be different on the other side. Of course you usually end up settling back into your ways; there’s a reason they are what they are. For a moment, though, suspended between states, you think anything is possible. That’s what British September feels like.

I’m feeling this year’s ‘second summer’ more keenly because it’s coincided with several other upheavals. Our landlord is having the flat repainted so we’ve been sleeping among our belongings and lugging them from room to room every night, and everything is literally out of place. I left my job, so I’m free from the 9-5 ritual and have a few days of nothing before I replace it with my own. Adding to the delirium is the ever-evolving news of Burning Man, utopian festival turned climate crisis parable. This episode of the New Models podcast with Michelle Lhooq does a good job of synthesising some of the talking points, which is particularly impressive given it was recorded before torrential rainfall trapped 70,000 people six miles into the Black Rock Desert. The story is so on the nose it feels almost Biblical; a pop-up world for post-apocalyptic cosplayers destroyed by very real post-apocalyptic conditions in the “default world,” eliciting schadenfreude from progressives and Spectator columnists alike and producing a rumour that Diplo was exposed to Ebola. Apart from the last bit it’s an uncanny parallel to this week in London: two worlds turned on their heads by ecological disaster, inverting fantasy and reality while everyone argues about whether it’s good or not.

Meanwhile Jimmy Buffett, the King of Having A Good Fucking Time, took his leave at the age of 76 – which is either another sign from God that the party is officially over, or a challenge to keep it going in his stead. As someone who got hitched in Vegas and went instantly to Margaritaville to drink out of a 16 oz plastic blender, I’m opting for the latter. Whether you’re a glass half full or empty kinda guy, present conditions are ripe to fling a window open and give this one more spin, for Jim.

The heatwave is due to break on Tuesday. When that happens everyone can get back to rotating our wardrobes while staring down the barrel of another soul-destroying British winter, but for now London has one last chance to be hoodwinked. A blissful 48 to 72 hours to burn your shoulders, neck a stranger, have a cigarette in the sea. I hope you can make the most of them. It’s 5 o’clock in the big city and death is coming.

I’ll sign off with a line from a Mark Lanegan poem that stuck out to me on L.A. last summer, a year ago today in fact, and rings in my head now:

