When I started Fun Factory this time last year, it was out of frustration. I’d gone freelance and felt stressed by the dwindling number of outlets that would publish my writing without watering down the tone, removing the jokes, or asking for over-explanation to ensure it would be understood by the broadest possible audience of boomers and nerds I wasn’t even trying to speak to in the first place.

I still feel that way, but the landscape of culture writing and journalism has changed in the last 12 months. Surprise: it’s worse! So I’ve been thinking about the future, re-evaluating the kind of ‘content’ I want to put out there and why. Real long game shit. Anyway, I realised that I’ve outgrown the ‘joker mode’ I spent the best part of a decade inhabiting and that first inspired this newsletter. The idea of using this space to pursue the same kind of pop culture writing I’ve been doing professionally for years, but with more esoteric references, doesn’t excite me anymore.

In that spirit, I’m retiring Fun Factory and taking the Substack in a new direction.

From now on, this will be a newsletter about desire. Not to sound like a sick fuck but I spend an almost debilitating amount of time thinking and talking about sex, particularly aspects of it that are transgressive or shameful. It’s a huge part of my life that, for various reasons, I’ve avoided sharing publicly – though it’s been a common thread through most of my work. Put simply: I’ve always seen the world through an erotic lens, so I’m doing what I should have done at the start and making it the focus of this newsletter.

What can you expect? Essays and commentary on overlapping themes of pleasure, violence, intimacy, control and addiction. Some of it will be cultural – analysing trends, art, politics etc. Some of it will be personal. All of it will be honest and therefore funny. Paid subscribers will also get access to a short fiction series I’ve been working on called God Forbid, inspired by one night stands and other transitory sexual encounters that often leave a stronger impression than most long-term relationships.

The name of the Substack will also be changing to Gabrielle (pronounced Gah-bree-ell, not Gabriel as in the boy angel). It’s my middle name and its most popular meaning is “God is my strength,” though some interpret it as “woman of God.” Either way, I think it encapsulates all the contradictions of sex: vulnerability and power, feminine and masculine, subjugation and worship. Plus I’m shit at naming projects so even if I get tired of this one at least it’ll always be relevant, because it’s literally on my birth certificate.

I understand the new subject matter might be alienating for some people. If you want to unsubscribe that’s ok, I won’t take it personally. Also if you’re a paid subscriber and you want to tap out, let me know and I’ll refund you for this month.

The first newsletter will be coming later this week. Some of the existing ones fit within the new purview (shout out MILF Manor), so I’ll be leaving those up and deleting the rest over the weekend. In the meantime, here’s a playlist of songs I was rinsing while arriving at this decision. It should give you a feel for the world of Gabrielle.

If you’re reading this, whether you’re coming or going, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you for your support and for sticking with me as I found my feet. This is something I should have embraced years ago and some of you have been asking for it for a minute so… let’s get it.