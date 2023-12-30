Every winter I end up reading something by Cormac McCarthy. His chosen themes of death and spiritual reckoning run parallel to those of the season (though I maintain that if your copy of Blood Meridian isn’t covered in cheap beer stains with loads of sand jammed into the spine, you’re reading it wrong). Plus I need the moral fortitude to get me through to March. This year I went with No Country For Old Men. I’ve always put it off because I rinsed the film when I was 18/19, as if I had enough about me then to really deep its perspective of an old soul searching for peace in a violently deteriorating America.

The adaptation leaves out the most important conversation relating to the crux of the novel, anyway. After a long time spent trying to track down psychopathic killer and self-appointed agent of destiny, Anton Chigurh, decorated World War II veteran Sheriff Ed Tom Bell confesses to abandoning his unit in an attack that would have killed him alongside his men. He had no other recourse, but believes he should have died there. That he “stole” his own life. As a result, Bell has a twisted kind of respect for Chigurh, who has his own code that he follows unwaveringly. Chigurh would have stayed and died, Bell thinks.

I don’t have a point here really. I suppose it’s grounding if depressing to remember that “evil” doesn’t reinvent itself as much as it inevitably reveals itself to you directly, and if you’re lucky you’ll get to live some life before that happens. Bell struggles to do his job in an age of increasingly incoherent violence, which he sees as a new evil unique to the latter half of the 20th century. But his black-and-white ethics are every bit a fantasy as the simpler time he’s mourning. It’s convenient to think of evil as an intrusive force, Judy in Twin Peaks style. Something other-worldly to be put back in a box. The truth is worse. Incidentally both McCarthy and David Lynch pin-point the creation of the atomic bomb as the most significant event in modern human history – up there with “fire and language” – and you can’t get more man-made than that.

During the passage where Bell offloads, his uncle gives him some solid universal advice: “All the time you spend tryin to get back what’s been took from you there’s more goin out the door.” That’s as good a takeaway from the book as any.

Rest in peace Cormac McCarthy, who died in June and will outlive most. We lost a lot of great people this year. Tom Verlaine, who Patti Smith eulogised in a way only a woman who has spent her life seeing men because she half wants to be one could. The spirit of punk himself, Paul Reubens. The immortal Gangsta Boo, who rapped so hard on “Tear da Club Up ‘97” at the age of 17 the song was banned in an equivalent number of states. Angus Cloud. Jane Birkin. Sinead O'Connor. Jimmy Buffett. Lance Reddick. Tina Turner. Someone titanic always falls at the end of the year and this time it was Shane MacGowan, who had it right when he said we should “cram as much pleasure into life, and rail against the pain you have to suffer as a result.”

There’s something liminal about the days after Christmas. Normality goes out of the window. No routine. No meals – only “bits” you pick out of the fridge every hour and a half. No reason to do anything you don’t want to. It’s like going on holiday but the destination is the departure lounge. It’s a space for mulling things over, living off a brand of mixed nuts you’ve never seen before in your life, watching The Chase at 5AM because what’s stopping you.

I usually get restless in the void but this year I’m grateful for it. I don’t know anyone who’s had a particularly good time in 2023. I for one feel like I got hit by a bus and am only just regaining the use of my legs, spiritually speaking. I don't go in for new year’s resolutions but I have made some recent changes that I plan on keeping up: taking more responsibility for things that do me harm, divesting from social media unless I actively have something to post, not being so afraid of failure. Plus I’m going to learn how to throw a punch. More reinforcement for the ‘problematic drinker’ to ‘contact sport enjoyer’ pipeline.

In the meantime, some work highlights. It hasn’t been a banner year for freelance writing because I spent seven months editing at Huck, sold my first book, and went insane. But I did squeeze a few bits in. Among them:

In January I interviewed Mac DeMarco around his instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs, which he wrote while travelling across the US and Canada by himself in an old Toyota Land Cruiser – soul searching, settling some family business, losing his mind. It was a nice conversation that planted the seed of sobriety in my head and reignited my love of talking on the phone. More phone calls in 2024.

I don't usually write for fashion publications because I’m unqualified. I dress like Jesse Pinkman if he was a titty streamer. So it was cool to be asked to contribute to the Spring ‘23 issue of 10 Magazine with an essay on Crazy Town’s butterfly girl – a fictional avatar who (inadvertently) encapsulates the way style can be weaponised as a form of sexual agency while also being hyper-sexualised from the outside, which is a theme that runs through alternative culture from 70s punk to modern e-girls.

In the summer I gave a series of lectures on Lana Del Rey for the London film club Deeper Into Movies, which were so fun they literally restored my faith in culture writing (turns out it isn’t dead, but the internet is an increasingly redundant forum for it). I hope to do more in-person events next year where people can listen to each other’s work in good faith, speak about it afterwards, do karaoke and have a good fucking laugh.

In November, I profiled the music collective Gob Nation for The Guardian’s Saturday mag. It’s strange to write about people you know. For the piece to be any good you have to take a step back and it can be hard to close the gap after you’re done. You also have to stop yourself gushing like proud parent, even if they are the most talented people in the country and it’s not your fault that your friends are geniuses! I think it reads true to their world, which is the most important thing. It was also nice to provide a counter to what usually passes for a ‘DIY scene’ in the British press these days. The moral of the story is snobbery is useful to a point and you can’t have good art without cheap rent.

To anyone who’s read my stuff, hired me, supported this newsletter or engaged with my work in any capacity this year: thank you. I’ll be largely offline for the next few months while I go beast mode on my book, which is a cultural history of mainstream emo by the way. It’s coming out via Hachette US and I’m excited about it! I’ll still be publishing here regularly and I’m excited about that too.

For now, I’ll sign off with some photos my friend Dan sent me the other day. They were taken in L.A. in September 2022 but conveniently represent the extreme modes of this year. Backstory: I thought I was hard enough to swim in the Pacific Ocean. I was not. Fortunately Dan took a bunch of photos before helping me, so even if I had died there would be evidence of my hubris. It’s good to have people around you that will keep you humble but ultimately not let you drown.

See you on the other side, fuckers.