Gabrielle is back. After a necessary hiatus for most of this year, I’ve started publishing regularly again. Paid subscriptions will reactivate today, so please check your account if you no longer wish to pay for this newsletter. In other exciting news, I’ll be releasing Gabrielle’s FIRST PRINT ZINE at the end of the summer.

It has always bothered me that the lion’s share of writing about sex and relationships is done by women about men. Not that there’s anything wrong with that (I’m one of them, after all), but the conversation is lopsided, distorted, incoherent. It’s like reading every other page of a book and wondering why it makes no sense.

On the rare occasion heterosexual male desire is given meaningful attention in a public forum, it’s usually presented as sterile or monstrous. There is a fear festering around it, I think, because it is expressed so infrequently, and it is expressed so infrequently because there are so many ways in which it can be seen to come out “wrong.” For all the commentary that exists on their sexual identities, there are few settings in which it is allowed to be truly honest or complex, let alone transgressive. What do men think about? What do they want? What’s their fucking problem anyway? These are the questions most people ask when attempting to parse contemporary sexual culture, and men are the only ones who can actually answer them.

I wanted to create something that presented men – their fantasies, their ambitions, their anxieties – without trepidation. Even if the results are horrifying and I wish I’d never asked. So, presenting…

GABRIELLE #1: NO MERCY

A special one-off zine about the interior lives of men. Written by men, edited by me.

Exact publication date and full list of contributors coming soon. There will be a discount for paid subscribers.

Photography by Katy Lane.

Design by Alfie Sylvest.