It’s Gabrielle’s second anniversary today. A second wedding anniversary is traditionally called a “cotton anniversary,” which feels appropriately perverted when applied to this newsletter. The pants anniversary.

In what is now officially a ‘tradition,’ like last year I’m offering 25% off paid subscriptions until Sunday. The discount will be applied for the next 12 months, whether you pay monthly or annually. If you really like what I do you can join the Pervert Tier and pay what you want. All of those options are available to you here.

Lost Highway (1997) / Gabrielle (2023–TBC)

I’ve been thinking a lot about how much the ‘culture’ and ‘conversation’ around sex has changed since this time last year. There has been a massive uptick in people writing about sex, desire, and pornography – some great honest reporting and surprising gonzo journalism, a lot of culture war bullshit from hacks with no skin in the game and first-person sob stories from people who refuse to take responsibility for themselves.

There has been BDSM at the box office (Babygirl, Pillion), orgies with terminal cancer patients on prestige TV (Dying for Sex), and sex addiction in pop music (West End Girl). Celebrity porn stars have reached ‘appearing on This Morning’ level of fame for the first time since the death of Page 3, and for two weeks in September every national tabloid and local news outlet followed Bonnie Blue’s ‘bang bus’ tour like a nuclear war threat.

Meanwhile, the Labour government looks likely to ban choking porn (despite already implementing legislation that requires an official ID to access porn in the first place), and the unregulated ascension of AI means that every single person on earth has lost whatever control they had left over their own image. The ‘soft porn masquerading as workout content’ industrial complex has peaked and begun to meet its conservative backlash, with more female creators advocating sweatpants at the gym for “self-respect” reasons.

What else? Gooning has gone mainstream, Feeld has become a regular dating app, and Shein, AliExpress, and Temu have all been investigated for listing “child-like” sex dolls though of course you can’t post passionate necking on Instagram without being shadow banned. Sydney Sweeney continues to rattle everyone for reasons they claim to be political but blatantly aren’t. May we live in interesting times!

I received an email last week informing me that Substack will be introducing age verification steps for users in the UK. This is to bring the platform in line with UK Online Safety Act regulations, which I’ve written about previously, but means that posts featuring “content” deemed to be “potentially harmful” will be hidden or limited. That will likely make Gabrielle much harder to find unless you’re a paid subscriber (effectively already age verified through Stripe) or don’t really care about the whole ID thing.

Partly for that reason, the majority of Gabrielle posts will sit behind a paywall going forward. I appreciate anyone who has stuck around, or recently joined, this strange and staunchly slop-resistant corner of Substack. Especially those paying entry on the door. I hope this newsletter will continue to offer something of value as she enters her terrible twos.

Some other stuff I’ve been busy with:

I worked with Kevin Kharas and Ben Ditto to bring a Deftones-themed issue of VICE magazine to life. It’s called THE BE QUIET AND DRIVE ISSUE and it’s appropriately pretty, horny, and horrible. There are stories on dogging, big jeans, a two-week diary in which Amber Rawlings rears pink maggots into flies, etc. I also wrote a few bits, including an essay on Deftones’ reputation as a ‘sex band,’ which I’ll preview here at some point. Online orders are sold out already (physical media is so back) so check your local magazine shop, or find its contents trickling out on the membership section of VICE.com.

I mediated a conversation between Yung Lean and Charli XCX for the cover of the Dazed Winter 2025 Issue. It was a genuinely surprising and sweet exchange about the shadow self, teen rebellion, and “fuck or fight” impulse. Also, it’s accompanied by a photoshoot of Jonatan handling pigeons in New York. Read the Q&A here or alongside a load of other good shit in the magazine, out now.

I have an essay about the erotic qualities of trip-hop in the second No Tags book, titled ‘Conversations on underground music culture, Volume 2.’ No Tags is one of the last true bastions of music criticism in the UK, so I was really pleased to be asked to join this murderers’ row of contributors including Liz Pelly and Jeff Weiss. Pre-order it here.

