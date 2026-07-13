Gabrielle

Gabrielle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose Lyddon's avatar
Rose Lyddon
8d

at home rn and my mum told me about her neighbour’s brother’s daughter who learnt she was being taken for a ride by a man in cardiff and loaded up the car with an axe, a knife and a saw and drove down there. her sister called the police and then her brother and dad got into a fight about whether the sister was right to do that and now three of them are facing charges. adre ❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Emma Garland
Jake Hanrahan's avatar
Jake Hanrahan
Jul 13

Sick my favourite writer posted

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emma Garland · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture