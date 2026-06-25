Gabrielle

Gabrielle

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C.'s avatar
C.
Jun 26

YES EMMA. You're definitely the the most driven, confident, virile man I have ever not met.

Completely mirror your shared feelings with The Brunchies, and divergence from their end goal, I think it's fundamentally terror sublimated as consumption (same goes for their male counterparts of course).

I think disappointment is the real scourge (again, yours is a most relatable adult realisation), specially because it has become so chronic. It has become harder and harder to manage, I feel, because even if you try to do all the genuinely life-affirming, hopeful things you mention in your ending, the return is often once again disappointment. I recently had an experience where I was actively trying to "chin up and be pleasantly surprised" by having a fun, casual hook up with a younger guy but it ended with him fully body-shaming me in quite a nasty way after we were done having sex. I'd be lying if I said it didn't push me further into the consumption sublimation spiral. Preventing disappointment from fully hardening inside you is hard work.

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Christina Newland's avatar
Christina Newland
7d

Beautiful wise stuff, as ever Emma! Also your third-to-final paragraph.....mmmmmHMMM

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