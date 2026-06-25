Francis Bacon’s Two Figures, 1953. Photograph: © The Estate of Francis Bacon

“I think it would be absolutely marvellous to succumb utterly to someone. I have always longed to meet a man who was tougher and more intelligent than myself. But, unfortunately, once you get to know them, most men turn out to be terribly weak.” – Francis Bacon

I revere men. That statement will come as no surprise to avid followers of this newsletter, but it has always been my opinion that “masculine energy” is an essential if brute force. It can represent a lot of things – decisiveness, ambition, protection – but to me it represents a will to power that is at its best when directed towards sex and love. I know plenty of men who consider it a duty to be physically capable and defend women in the abstract, but by and large that is an identity construct that mainly serves themselves. Rarely is it put into practice in their romantic lives. The qualities of masculinity are also completely ineffectual without their feminine counterweight, and vice versa. Neither can stand on their own. Chaos and order. Destruction and creation. You need both. By dividing them into two warring camps, which is something the manosphere network and its girlboss equivalent are wont to do, you are left with destruction on both sides. A miserable totality that causes agony when you immerse yourself in it, because it wears down your “opposing” characteristics (vulnerability in men, sovereignty in women, for example) and compels you to go looking for them in other people in order to feel whole, when really everyone should be capable of holding this conflict within themselves. At least, this is the sort of stuff I say when I’m trying to get two straight men to fuck each other in front of me. Only joking! Unless–

The other day, I came across one of those Instagram carousels about dating that routinely go viral because they package a personal issue as a socio-political one, thereby comforting the reader and also allowing them to abdicate responsibility for their own decisions. I lost it to the timeline refresh so I can’t quote it directly, but essentially the writer was positing that the Gen Z sex crisis isn’t purely an economic one. It’s a fact that more and more young people are living at home and lacking a sense of purpose because jobs don’t exist anymore, and since independent living and work are traditionally the markers that allow you to become your own person, everyone has quite literally lost the plot, and the concept of “settling down” feels so far beyond grasp that nobody is bothering to date at all. (Despite the premise of this newsletter, it would be foolish not to accept that the impulse to find a partner is still the main reason most people have sex.) But overriding all of that, this writer believes, is that women no longer find men desirable.

She starts by stating that women are conditioned to spend egregious amounts of time and money perfecting their looks and refining their allure for the purposes of being attractive to men. This is, of course, absolutely correct. The extent to which we buy into that pressure is case by case, but no one is immune to it. Interestingly, running parallel to this discourse is the trend of younger women adopting white vests and baggy jorts from Walmart for the summer, which has thrown sundress season into disarray and now men are on X moaning about the baddies bucking tradition in favour of dressing like DMX. I personally love to see it, though admittedly not for feminist reasons (while it might be sexually unappealing to the kind of man who would sooner post about the way women dress on social media than approach one in public, it is extremely appealing to me).

Anyway, the writer goes on to describe a scene of girls in the primes of their lives at brunch, all of them flexing immaculate gel manicures and clutching books full of meaningfully underlined sentences. They are smart, beautiful, and none of them are having sex. Why? They have “worked” on themselves so much as to have effectively transcended the need for men in their current, comparatively lacklustre form. After a lifetime of effort, the onus is now on men to impress them; to carry the burden of being desirable.

On the surface, this is a compelling sentiment for most women, hence why it went viral. Julia Fox did the rounds with the same point in 2025, a year after she declared celibacy on TikTok. “I can’t find anyone to fuck,” she elaborated in an interview with Glamour. “That’s really what’s happening right now, and it’s a big problem – and I think a lot of women feel that way. So I think men need to just be more fuckable.” It’s also a convenient argument, because it does exactly what manosphere talking points do for insecure, lost, or otherwise dejected men: reinforce their value for simply embodying an archetype they’ve internalised as “ideal,” while steamrolling over the nuances of their lives, personalities, and interpersonal relationships.

But the more you consider this argument, the faster it falls apart. Effectively, what it does is endorse a society in which everyone is constantly bettering themselves in service of becoming desirable; operating at a high cost, high maintenance standard that becomes the new benchmark for any potential partner – because if you’re trying so hard, surely they should too – and then refusing to give anyone the benefit of the doubt to start with. Eventually the artifice, which you constructed to be desirable to others, becomes the only thing you have left. Everyone is fully optimised and no one fucking likes each other.

Call me Andrea Dworkin, but I personally don’t think dropping £500 quarterly on hair and nails (which I routinely do) means men owe you something any more than a man spending 12 hours a week in the gym to look like a gay pornstar means he’s owed a crumb of pussy. No one is due emotional cashback for the things we’ve chosen to invest in materially. Those are choices we’ve made. Influenced by “society,” yes, but still things we ultimately do for our own confidence and sense of pride. It’s entirely self-defeating to wear them as armour in a personal war that only ends when the weaknesses of both sides are revealed upfront, and accepted without punishment.

The call to “shift the burden onto men” is also ahistorical since, for better or worse, men have always been the ones to have to impress women. In heterosexual contexts they’ve always been expected to make the first move, to do the grafting, to prove they’re not a weird rapist. Even when they stopped doing all that so much, the expectation didn’t go anywhere. Why do you think they’re all dropping £6k to go to Turkey and returning with their heads wrapped in bloody gauze? For a laugh?

What the brunch girl industrial complex seems to want is medieval chivalry dressed up as emotionally evolved simping from men who know about attachment styles and read Matt Haig. Conversely, what their traditional male counterparts seem to want is a harem of good Christian women who do anal. I’m sorry to break it to everyone, but those mentalities run downstream of professional dominatrixes and sex cult leaders respectively. They might make for a good financial grift in the short-term, but it will not bring you real intimacy or joy. All it will bring is a deep, cold sense of tragedy – and possibly a book deal.

So I don’t back the argument, but I’d be lying if I said a part of me didn’t relate to it. It’s true that men can be lazy and selfish when it comes to sex. When I was writing deranged psychological debriefs of Love Island for VICE nine years ago, I repeatedly made the point that many men don’t actually like sex, they like to cum, and that is not the same thing. From observation, the male drive to actually fuck women has been steadily replaced by “the phone” over the last decade or so, because “the phone” makes no demands. The phone won’t say no, or ask you to give up your time to go to her mate’s thing, or tell you something you did hurt her feelings. The phone is awake and obliging 24 hours a day. If there is a flesh and blood woman on the other side of it, you can pick her up and put her down at will. That being the case, it strikes me as no surprise that gooning, OnlyFans, and AI girlfriends have all become mainstream – that is, extremely common to the point of being unremarkable – forms of sexual expression for men. And that’s what bothers me – and I would imagine the brunch girls, too – more than anything. In regards to sex, is there a concept more utterly bereft than convenience?

For that reason and others, I am doomed to mog every lad who enters my orbit. In too many interactions with men now, time reveals me to be the bigger man – which is to say, I am the more driven, confident, virile one. I am not exaggerating when I say that it has proven to be one of the greatest disappointments of my adult life, and this is where I end up coming full circle and sympathising with the brunch girls, but I find their end game to be dishonest and strangely punitive.

It seems to me that the solution isn’t to admonish men at large; to go into every interaction with bad faith and your guard up, savagely waiting to be amused like Queen Victoria with a BLOK membership; to make everything about yourself. All those roads lead to narcissism masquerading as gender politics. The only solution is to opt out of the framework as much as possible. To stop running your image or your needs through the prism of how “men and women” should be, and instead do whatever you want and take people however they come. Go out into the wilderness chin up, heart open, and willing to be pleasantly surprised. Men too. Isn’t that the whole point?

We’re here, very briefly, to eat three meals a day and fuck in the dirt and sit in one of those white plastic chairs drinking tea and trading stories formed from half-baked gossip you gathered throughout the day. The rest is a load of whatever. Don’t be afraid to be a real person in a the real world, flawed and incoherent as both of those things are, and desirability will follow.