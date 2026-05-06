Gabrielle

Gabrielle

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Guilherme O's avatar
Guilherme O
6d

love it. this is the type of day --and writing-- that seems so relatable to me, yet I can't count or write about it anymore. or am I just cowardly stopping to see it that way?

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Ignas Vieversys's avatar
Ignas Vieversys
15h

Brilliant. Would love to see more of this (also, when is your book coming out??)

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