This essay was first published in the fall 2025 issue of VICE magazine, THE BE QUIET AND DRIVE ISSUE – which I helped edit and is, blatantly and broadly, Deftones-themed. You can also find it in print and online.

Roxanna (1970)

“She wasn’t a whore at all,” a disembodied female narrator insists over footage of someone pulling on over-the-elbow leather gloves. “She liked fun, she liked excitement. Is there anything wrong with that?”

These are the opening seconds of Roxanna—a 70s porno about a young blonde whose out-of-control libido plunges her into despair, insanity, and loneliness over 51 minutes of trashy, mostly-lesbian softcore with an acid-washed soundtrack. A freeze frame of her face, thrown back in ecstasy, would end up becoming the cover of Deftones’ Saturday Night Wrist.

Described by Chino Moreno as an album of “straight evil music,” Saturday Night Wrist was written when tensions between the band were at an all-time high, and the excesses of sex, drugs, and booze that fueled previous albums were wreaking havoc on their personal lives. It’s a bleak body of work that fires indiscriminately at everything around it. While it may begin with a pint-launching guitar riff and a “Woo!”, the first words Moreno utters on opener “Hole in the Earth” are a curdled, desperate plea: “Can you explain to me how / You’re so evil, how?”

The album mulls this question as Moreno plunges himself into despair, insanity, and loneliness over 56 minutes of mostly miserable songs with a sinister erotic charge. Sex is conflated with sickness on “Pink Cellphone,” an injured woman wearily “haunts the roads” on “Riviere,” and “Drive”, a cover of The Cars, also works in a sample of Massive Attack’s “Protection”—a story about the impulse to shelter a wayward girl from harm, until the line between concern and possession begins to blur (“Who’s gonna drive you home… tonight?”). On “Beware,” Moreno moans over jackhammer guitars while repeatedly asking if “you like the way the water tastes.”

These tracks were almost certainly influenced by the ongoing dissolution of Moreno’s marriage, but crucially the emotions that come through in the abstract—obsession, danger, abjection—are the same ones that sit at the darker end of sexual experience. The uneasy thrust of songs like “Beware” almost veers into the gothic horror terrain of Ethel Cain, which perhaps helps explain Deftones’ venerated status among e-girls. Basically, loads of it is about women in a way that completely transcends gender because the songs are often written from the female point of view, and the lyrics are so cryptic you can never be certain what they mean anyway. The artwork was pulled together by designer Frank Maddocks, but its contents do coincidentally mirror-flip Roxanna, with psychodrama at the front and sex as subtext. Like, what if a B movie adult actress was also the frontman and primary lyricist of an alt-metal band?

Deftones’ reputation as a “sex band” has been around almost as long as they have. Granted, they’re not as on the nose with it as some of their “horny metal” peers—like Nine Inch Nails, whose breakout single had Trent Reznor threatening to “fuck you like an animal,” or Type-O Negative, whose 6’8 viking of a frontman, Peter Steele, appeared in Playgirl clutching a bouquet of pink flowers in one hand and his rock hard boner in the other—and the singles that first made Deftones massive, “My Own Summer (Shove It)” and “Back To School (Mini Maggit),” lumped them in with late 90s/early 2000s wallet-chain rebellion more than anything else. But you don’t have to dip your toe far below the surface to feel the erotic undercurrent.

A lot of it is in the storytelling: a woman kidnapping a guy on “Feiticeira”; half-remembered fragments of “floating underwear” and “hours of pleasure” on “Sextape”; the Ed Kemper-style fantasy of electrocuting a girl to death and then re-dressing her on “Digital Bath.” But, even without all that, there’s something about the atmosphere of their music that has made it the primo ‘fingering at a house party’ soundtrack for four decades, and prompted sexual awakenings across three generations and counting.