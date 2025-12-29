The Valleys. Photograph by Jon Pountney .

It’s the most pointless day of the year. December 27. Nothing of significance happens on December 27, the hypnopompic state between Boxing Day and New Year, where “Merry Christmas” has been packed up ready for recycling but the rhythm of reality has yet to kick back in. The good tablecloth gets pulled out from under you and you’re left suspended in a parallel life of abject bliss, where you have nothing to do at 3PM besides cook an entire box of miscellaneous oven snacks (samosas, spring rolls, falafel balls?) and pick at it while watching an old musical. According to the history site ‘onthisday.com’ the last significant event to occur on December 27—unrelated to the NBA, which is none of my business—was six years ago, in 2019, when a couple from Massachusetts got married in the same Dunkin’ Donuts where they broke up 27 years previous. (Pitch: Netflix slop adaptation with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez/Garner to star).

It’s 5:30PM. The sun set two hours ago and my phone has been silent all day. This is what it’ll be like every day, I tell myself, when you’re old. I invent a reason to go to the shop in order to not think about that any more than I already have.

The village I grew up in is small and quiet, especially in the evenings. The eight-minute walk to the Co-op takes me down the hill to the bottom of my parents’ street, past the GP surgery (closed down) and the Chinese take-away (going strong since the 1980s), and along the main road that runs to the next village over. It’s not even that late but it’s already velvet black because the council cut the street lights years ago. The sky is so clear it’s almost disorienting, like careening home in an Uber with a starlight headliner. I run my tongue over my cracked bottom lip and it immediately goes numb.

It’s bin day tomorrow so the terraces are lined with piles of bags heaving with festive detritus: food packaging, wrapping paper, the unmistakable corners of the Quality Street octagon poking out of the liners like elbows from a knackered jumper. The gutters are strewn with escaped scraps of cardboard and the odd box from Pretty Little Thing. I look at all the rubbish, stacked against the walls, and think about how much credit card debt this one street alone has accumulated trying to make Christmas perfect for the kids.