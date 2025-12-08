Gabrielle

Philippa Snow
8d

This piece is great, and it's had me thinking enough about it that I'm doing my first Substack comment. I haven't seen Pillion yet, but you know I also didn't like Babygirl, for similar reasons to you. I wonder if—and this is quite an unformed musing, but what the hell—there's some connection between the fact films like Crash and The Piano Teacher aren't necessarily getting made anymore, and the current mania for exposition and backstory (especially trauma backstory) in film. When you mentioned the idea that you thought/hoped there might be an unexpected twist with Colin's behaviour at the end, it struck me that Crash and TPT both exist in universes that operate in accordance with their own sexual laws, and the characters often behave counterintuitively or opaquely. This kind of logic is more reflective of real-life desire, which itself is often strange or inexplicable when viewed from the outside. But at present, it seems that every character's urges and errors have to be explained by something that happened to them As A Child (e.g. the brief and unexplored mention in Babygirl of Kidman's character having grown up in a cult, which could have been interesting if it wasn't immediately dropped and never mentioned again, making it an obvious "this is why she is the way she is" infodump instead of part of a richer psychological portrait). Anyway, just a few thoughts! I'm trailing off and shrugging vaguely now because I don't have a conclusion!

Xoey Fourr
Dec 9

"implement a rule whereby individuals with genetic ties to the East India Company are banned from participating in the arts." - immaculate poetry

