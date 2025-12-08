Before we start, I set up a subscription offer over the weekend and then completely failed to promote it, so I’m extending it. ICYMI: 25% off paid subscriptions until Sunday. The discount will be applied for the next 12 months, whether you pay monthly or annually, and you can sign up here. This will be the last free essay for a while. From now on, the vast majority of Gabrielle posts will sit behind a paywall. If you enjoy the following, maybe consider chucking me some coppers to enjoy more of the same and some other stuff also.

Pillion (2025).

This essay contains spoilers for Pillion. If you haven’t yet seen it and wish to go in blind, save this for later.

A box office tradition has been established, whereby a film proffering a subversive portrayal of sexual relationships is released in winter specifically to piss me off. In 2023 it was Saltburn (an erotic thriller so annoying it basically spawned this newsletter). Last year, it was Babygirl and Nosferatu (which had very different artistic intentions but were nevertheless invoked together, like ‘Barbenheimer’ for people who like being spat on). This year, it is Pillion.

I had high hopes for Pillion. I was prepared to love it. Alexander Skarsgård is a fantastic actor with the rare ability to straddle mainstream camp (True Blood, Zoolander, the music video for Lady Gaga’s best single, “Paparazzi”) and art house psychodrama (Melancholia, Infinity Pool, the criminally underrated Northman). I also value him as the only Hollywood actor brave enough to take up the “freaky blonde man” mantle laid down by James Spader (Ryan Gosling can do the same high-brow / low-brow balancing act, but Ryan Gosling has never stood trouserless on the red carpet or been dog walked around his own premiere on a leash). In short, I’ll watch basically anything Skarsgård is in because I trust his sensibilities and that he will give a good performance even if the film is mid, which unfortunately turned out to be the case with Pillion.

The directorial debut from Harry Lighton, Pillion is a boy-meets-boy story with a BDSM twist. Colin (Harry Melling) is a directionless traffic warden who lives with his supportive but suffocating parents in Bromley. Ray (Skarsgård), a mysterious biker with a 2000s Abercrombie build and an accent we never learn the origin of, shows up one day at the local pub. The pair have a terse exchange over an order of crisps, and enter a sub-dom relationship soon after. It’s essentially a coming-of-age story about Colin, who starts out a sexually inexperienced wretch with almost no sense of self. He can’t believe his luck when Ray emerges from the ether like a genie with a double Prince Albert, granting him the value he craves and the identity he lacks.

On paper, Pillion has everything I want from a British erotic film – suburban claustrophobia, romantic shots of bike headlights splashed across the M25 at night, a blow job behind a bin in an alleyway off the high street. The press run also seemed to promise a deft handling of sexual power dynamics. In one interview discussing the difference between the sex Ray and Colin have at home alone versus in public with the other bikers, Lighton describes the magic of submissiveness perfectly. “There’s something about this happening in a group environment, where Colin feels disempowered for the whole day, and then Ray finally elevates him,” he says. “It’s the equivalent of him being given the solo in Once in Royal David’s City in the Christmas Church Service.” Later in the interview Lighton agrees with the assertion that Ray is a manipulative character, but (rightly) argues that “sometimes it’s hot to be manipulated.”

Sadly, Pillion suffers from the same issue as Babygirl in that it isn’t really a film about the psychological currents of BDSM. Rather, it drapes the language of BDSM over an already established formula. Strip the more graphic sex scenes out of Pillion or Babygirl and you’re left with a sentimental narrative of validation that bears all the hallmarks of a traditional rom-com.

Waste of a sick fucking poster as well.

Unlike Babygirl, Pillion is that way by design. Skarsgård says as much in an interview where he talks about accepting the part based on the contrast baked into the script. “A lot of movies, when they depict that world, lean into the transgressive, dangerous, underground tone,” he says (by “that world” he means BDSM). “I thought it was lovely how Harry balanced the intensity of it, but with sweetness and awkwardness and tenderness.”

There is something to be said for Pillion’s blend of tone and subject matter. I personally went in with my fingers crossed for The Piano Teacher goes Essex; something that sets a plot with psychological grit and libidinal depth against southern England’s anaemic, curtain-twitching backdrop. What you actually get is Late Night Gavin and Stacey; a quaint comedy of manners spliced with flashbacks from the darkroom at Fold. And it is fun to watch those two worlds bump up against each other in places. Do you invite your leather daddy over to your parents’ for a roast? Is it weird to give this massive question mark made of muscle a box of Roses? There’s even a nice pastoral scene that looks like a Regency era painting with leather harnesses and puppy masks edited in.

The bluntness and brashness of BDSM is a natural antagonist to the stereotypical southern English constitution, which has a stick up its arse at all times leaving room for very little else. Pillion is the only film I’ve seen that manages to make the image of a middle-aged biker bent naked over a folding table with his tattooed arsehole spread feel twee. Beyond the novelty of that contrast, however, it has little to offer.

Both Colin and Ray are one-dimensional tropes; the bumbling English fop and the aloof macho biker. Colin, god bless him, is viscerally pitiable, while Ray flicks between being enigmatically stern and highly charismatic – a dynamic that might have felt less jarring with different leads. Despite my love of Alexander Skarsgård, I actually think he’s miscast here. His towering Scandinavian frame refuses to blend into his environment (which isn’t hard to be fair, it’s Chislehurst) in a way that feels distracting more than it does indicative of a “fantasy” realised. He’s also simply too hot to stand next to Harry Melling, who looks like an Aardman creation. A surly James McAvoy type would have been more believable (especially as a “Ray”; I simply cannot reconcile Alexander Skarsgård’s face on a man called “Ray”).

Meanwhile, there is a manipulative streak in Colin’s character that is completely underused (I’ll come back to this later). There is a really great bit when Colin’s coworker asks him how on earth he “got a man like that?” And Colin proudly replies: “he says I have an aptitude for devotion.” Banger line. Unfortunately the scriptwriters knew as much and used it again at the end of the film, thereby ruining it.

In the end, Ray catches feelings and predictably disappears. Colin, forever changed by Ray’s appearance in his life, takes everything he learned from the experience (namely that he enjoys servitude with Fridays off) forward on Grindr. Fine. Congratulations to this man, who has learned how to sub with a degree of personal agency.

I wrote this earlier in the year in an essay about Babygirl and the growing presence of erotica in mainstream entertainment for Dazed:

These are films about desire, but they stop short of abjection. They play it safe by introducing deviance as a potentially destructive force and leaving us with the idea that it’s a positive one. If the erotic thrillers of the 80s and 90s exposed societal pressures around technology, gender roles and the nuclear family through sex (Videodrome, Basic Instinct, Eyes Wide Shut), the erotic thrillers of the 2020s respond to our anxieties around sex by attempting to assuage them.

The same can be said of Pillion, the point of which escapes me. Like Babygirl, the sex scenes opt for realism by focusing on the uncertainty of the submissive and the initial awkwardness between both parties – then offset it with something extra devious, like sloppy deepthroat or the milk thing. Their protagonists’ attitudes to sex are aligned with those held by a contemporary audience, but they’re constantly at war with those belonging to older generations.

Babygirl (2024).

In Babygirl, Romy’s object of desire is Samuel, a young chainsmoker with stick ‘n’ pokes and a Nike zip-up, but the main source of conflict is with her husband, who initially views her desires as abhorrent (there’s also an explainer about consent shoe-horned into the middle of a conversation that feels like it’s for the benefit of the audience rather than the story). Likewise Pillion begins with Colin being set up with a guy by his mother, who is one of those that knows best (she’s also dying). Later in the film, Ray admonishes her for ignorance. Much like Samuel tearing into Romy’s husband at the end of Babygirl, Ray snaps that their relationship “isn’t for you to understand.” Of course, both films are aimed at viewers that very much do understand.

Which begs the question, who are these films actually for?

The problem with films like Babygirl and Pillion is that they take transgressive subject matter but refuse to meet it on its own terms. These are stories about marginalised sexualities asking for acceptance from the mainstream while debuting at Cannes, screening at the box office, and sweeping awards season (Pillion won four British Independent Film Awards and was nominated for 10). The acceptance is already there. If you have a provocative idea about sexuality, why not use that as your starting point rather than write a story trying to justify it? Why not take deviance as a given? Why not write from the fringes? The reason Babygirl or Pillion don’t feel timeless the way Crash or The Piano Teacher do is because they feel like they’re reacting to the prejudices of a presumed audience, rather than having anything to say for themselves.

I actually thought Pillion’s third act was teeing itself up for a twist. When Ray develops feelings for Colin, I thought Colin was going to bolt. When we see Colin lying on his back on his bedroom floor with his arms folded, a phone ringing endlessly and hopelessly in the foreground, I thought he was ghosting Ray’s calls rather than the other way around. That once Ray had shown genuine emotion, Colin found it repulsive. That would have put forward an interesting idea about desire in a power dynamic: the rigidity of those roles; what happens when you find yourself on top of your dom quite literally looking down at them; the often dreadful reality of getting what you want only for it to transpire that it’s not what you wanted at all.

I’m definitely not saying that would have been a better ending than the current one, but it would fill the gaping hole in Pillion (behave) where an idea should be. As it stands, Pillion is a film where a bunch of stuff happens to two guys. The same is true of Babygirl. Saltburn has its own problems, mostly to do with the plot being insane, but all three suffer from a similar lack of guts.

A lot of it comes down to the filmmakers themselves. Saltburn and Pillion are written from a prestige vantage point – palpably so, in my opinion. You can feel it in the broad strokes cultural signifiers, their squeamish handling of explicit material, and the cool gaze of the camera that makes every sex scene, no matter how intense, feel sterile. That’s not specific to erotic films, by any means. Most British films, whether they purport to be about sex or not, now feel like they were made by people who go skiing for the entirety of January and have a formative memory of doing a pill at Wilderness Festival (I was not remotely surprised to open Lighton’s Wikipedia page to find a blue hyperlink within the first two sentences, but I did laugh extra hard when it turned out to be for a title in the Baronetage of Ireland).

At this point, I think the only way we’ll get another Crash-level piece of erotica is if we implement a rule whereby individuals with genetic ties to the East India Company are banned from participating in the arts. Until then – and it brings me no pleasure to say this, but – we’ll have to stick with the French.

