I was dreading laying eyes on it and when I did it was every bit as awful as I had anticipated. A hospital bed doesn’t belong in the front room of a two-up two-down, but sure enough there it was, looming dispassionately where the dinner table ought to be. Nothing around the sides but standing room, a small armchair, and two tall lamps with paper shades, one in each alcove. I’m not even sure how they got it through the door, to be honest. It was uncanny. Made me think of the pale horse in Twin Peaks.