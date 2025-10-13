New Rose Hotel (1998)

Alarm bells ring when a friend asks me what I’ve been up to for the last six weeks and I struggle to think of anything. Not a single activity or noteworthy occurrence. The last time I looked around it was August, and now here we are, standing outside a discount shop called POUND CRAZY in Shepherd’s Bush, getting fits off (combating the autumn wind through layering). There are amber leaves pasted flat on the wet pavement, teenage lads in North Face jackets conducting a cipher in the park. A crazed individual tears erratically past the shopping centre declaring something – it’s unclear what, and it doesn’t matter because it could in fairness be accurately applied to everything – “A DISGRACE!” We both issue a single, silent nod of agreement. In what has become a frequent occurrence these days, I have little to say. My friend offers a story about something cute his kid has started doing and it hits my limbic system like sunlight through a crack in a barn door.

It’s not that I’ve spent the last six weeks doing literally nothing. I wish. I’ve been working, resting after submitting the second draft of a book, accumulating vast amounts of social debt while engaged in some of the best Reel-forwarding of my life. Truth be told, my usual joie-de-vivre-against-all-odds has been challenged by the need to interact with the national health service on a regular basis.

The problem, in medical terms, is I’ve bust my pussy up. I’ll spare you the details but it can broadly be summarised by the phrases “possible nerve damage” and “consequence of my own actions.” It’s in the realm of porn star injuries, which does add a glamorous if abject shine to it. Thankfully, it’s a lot more pedestrian and easily resolved (in theory) than when Adriana Chechik broke her back and couldn’t squirt anymore. Unfortunately, it has put my sex life on ice. Not completely – I’ve been describing my condition to friends as “one hole down” – but it’s not ideal.

I wasn’t going to write about this at all but, as with all things troublesome, if I don’t find a way to make it funny I will kill myself. Also, who cares. Denis Johnson, as usual, said it best: “I think after going through the common humiliations of human life, I realised it just doesn’t matter. There’s nobody who can disguise himself. Eventually we’re all outed in one way or another.”

As someone who puts too much stock in sex, I could have used this time to do lots of things. I could have started new projects, but I lost enthusiasm for the ones I’d already started. I could have redirected my physical energy into getting really good at boxing, but I stopped training entirely. I’ve written about this before, but I find sex to be a very powerful motivating force. Without it, I drift around like one of those driverless Ubers. The car is moving but there’s no one behind the wheel. I wouldn’t go as far as to say it’s like having your faith tested, but something like that.

Like I said, I’m not not having sex, but there are limitations, and their overall effect is neutering. It turns out that turning the volume down on your libido really does take one of two forms, as illustrated beautifully in S8E9 of Seinfeld. George embraces abstinence, achieves mental clarity for the first time in his life, and unlocks the ability to read an entire book; Elaine stops having sex, becomes so thick she can’t answer “Winnie the____” on a crossword, and has a laughing fit when her boyfriend says it’s “Pooh.” Having passed through a prolonged transitional Elaine phase, I have now achieved my true status as a George.

My predicament, then, is trying to maintain a newsletter about desire when I have relegated desire to scenery. In terms of editorial output, especially, it is the last thing I want to think about. This is how it goes when you’re drawn to extremes. If you can’t have it all, you don’t want anything to do with it. And, as is often the case with people who seek out hypersensionalised experiences, the enthusiasm I usually have for the erotic has shifted onto other things. When one fire goes out, two more start elsewhere. (Which is a floral way of saying I have been reading many research papers about the history of domestic terrorism).

The situation has also curdled the expectations (set, of course, by myself) to “perform” sex in various aspects of life. There is some crossover between writing about sex and online sex work, which Rose Lyddon has written about fantastically here. They’re not one for one comparisons, but elements of their respective economies overlap. Both involve a degree of provocative image-making, the suspension of personhood, and the cultivation of a parasocial audience that is encouraged to view the performer on the other side of the screen in limited terms, or access a version of them that has been conjured in the individual imagination.

Among the most tragic inevitabilities I have gleaned from friends who do online sex work is that it forces the performer into periods of exhaustion – over sex, men, or both – much more frequently. Sometimes terminally. There can be a disruption in connection to one’s own sexuality. Worse still, a loss of heart. There are several reasons for this, but one of them is expressed in this tweet I saw the other day about what makes a sexual conservative: “if you aren’t horny and everyone else around you is, it’s actually really annoying.” In my ascetic era, that is something I have found to be extremely true.

Not that I’m complaining. The minute you make something transactional, it stops existing on your own terms. Everyone knows that, it just depends on whether they’re upfront about the extent of the commodification process. I wouldn’t have started this newsletter in the first place if I wasn’t willing to offer up select parts of myself in exchange for the peace of mind that writing for an audience affords me. Since the artifice of sex writing is wrapped up so tightly in narratives of “empowerment” and “gender” and, worst of all, “shock,” however, I thought I’d issue a counter-missive. It’s not really about any of those things. In the process of their work, writers do something much more disgusting: beg to be understood.

There have been points over the last few months where I thought about shutting this newsletter down – partly for the reasons mentioned above, and partly out of a reluctance to contribute to the dishonest slop factory that “sex culture” writing, especially on Substack, has become. But there is a bigger part of me that enjoys it, and I do like to think that Gabrielle fills a slightly different gap in the market. Who else is penning ‘Help! Experiencing Existential Crisis Because I Battered My Cervix Having Sex Like A Hooligan’? (Lots of people, probably. We should all be rounded up and shot in the back of the head.)

Anyway, this is mostly an update to say hello and explain my recent inactivity. I’ve developed an ambivalence to expressing myself in almost all contexts, sex and writing included, so in an effort to clamber out of that ditch I’m going to do these once a month regardless of whether I have anything to say or not. I have also, without intending to, basically stopped promoting my work across the board, so I’ll use these updates to round-up any freelance bits you might be interested in as well. I think the next proper Gabrielle essay will be about Bonnie Blue and Lily Phillips – something I’ve been meaning to tackle all year. Until then:

– VICE, for better or worse my career stomping ground throughout the 2010s, appears to be gradually reviving itself. I wrote something stupid for the summer issue of the magazine about contemporary sex tribes, from gooners to trad wives to a subreddit dedicated to Kamala Harris Furry Porn. You can read it online or in print, but either way you need a membership.

– At the start of this year I spent some time with Miki Berenyi of Lush as part of a profile for the Australian magazine Gusher. As a cultural figure, I think she’s always been out of step. A pub brawler shoehorned into the shoegaze scene; a feminist (by deed rather than polemic) swept up by Britpop, the author of a “yeah a lot of this was my bad to be honest” memoir titled Fingers Crossed that was released in 2022, when self-victimisation narratives were in high demand (incidentally a lot of horrible things happened to her throughout her childhood that she is in no way responsible for, and her ability to see people as a flawed whole – a mix of good and bad – is partly what makes the book such a refreshing read). Anyway, Miki is hard as nails and had loads of fortifying things to say about muscling up. And I quote: “Every loser can come out of a fucking hole, do you know what I mean? It’s not a superpower. People are infinitely more resilient than they think they are.” Physical copies just hit mag shops in the UK, US, Canada, and Europe. It’s in print only so check their stockists if you’re interested.

– Predictably I went to see Oasis and wrote about it for The Guardian. They cut my epigraph where I compared them, spiritually, to Lacan (“You can have it all, but how much do you want it?” – Liam Gallagher, Supersonic, 1994 / “For desire is a defence, a defence against going beyond a limit in jouissance” – Jacques Lacan, Ecrits, 1966) but otherwise it reads largely as written, which is nice.

