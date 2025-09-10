Volvo Island – Ottawa, Illinois.

This is Volvo Island. A large pile of rocks in a flooded strip mine near Ottawa, Illinois, that serves as a sort of platform for a 2001 Volvo S80 sedan that’s been stranded there since January 2012. I learned about it the other day and it shot straight to the top of my list of dream locations to have sex – right up there with the “Shadowless Church” in Chengdu, Goebbels’ abandoned villa (super gay multi-ethnic activity only), and the mouth of an active volcano. I like it partly because it’s a sensible, family-coded vehicle. It’s not like a souped-up boy racer or a BMW, where the young and virile are often found face down with their feet out the window. The only people to fuck in a Volvo S80 (now discontinued) were either having a workplace affair or receiving a paid-for blow job during the ‘ordeal’ stage of their hero’s journey, so there’s an element of abjection to it. More importantly, though, the location is ideal. Isolated but not secluded. Out of reach, but on display. Not to mention the picturesque views.

I moved into a new place recently. All the exterior walls are window walls so there’s a lot of natural light, which is good for my oft-dogshit mood. The last place I lived had most of its windows obstructed by bushes and trees, which was good for privacy but did make me want to terminate my own life a lot. Now, when I lie in bed at night, I can see the moon. The three huskies belonging to the neighbour with tin foil in his windows across the road take turns to prop themselves up on the garden wall and howl at it, and I can see them too.

It does also feel a bit like being in a glass box, like an amphibian or David Blaine. Sometimes I’ll look up from my desk and accidentally lock eyes with someone on the street who happened to look up at the same time – both of us compelled by some other sense, the way you can feel a cloud blocking the sun with your eyes closed – and my brain will do a Giallo-style push-in on their face. Sometimes I’ll forget about the new window situation and walk out of the bathroom, as I usually would, butt ass naked. We’ve only been here a couple of weeks and probably most of the neighbours have seen my pussy by now. Nothing to be done about that. Also, who cares. The other day I saw a rat scurry across a main road with human shit on it in broad daylight. London is not a sensitive place.

It’s also not a private place. In fact, London is one of the most surveilled cities in the world, and the most surveilled city in the west. This statistic is typically based on the number of CCTV cameras per person, so there is some push-back on it, but the UK inarguably has a curtain twitcher’s attitude to mass surveillance in general. There are cameras on every corner, yes, but telephone use, electronic communications and web activity are also heavily monitored. Edward Snowden is still living in exile for revealing the extent to which the GCHQ was intercepting and sharing millions of people’s private communications on a daily basis, and there wasn’t much done about that enormous violation of human rights over a decade ago. If anything, it simply took the heat off the development of more brazen interferences that have been implemented recently, with full state support and no regulatory oversight whatsoever.

This summer, the Met expanded its use of live facial recognition technology. The cameras are designed to scan the faces of people on the street in real time and map them against those on criminal databases, which already sits firmly in the territory of ‘things Muse would write an album about,’ but in addition to allegedly hoovering up a bunch of sex offenders, it has also successfully led to a slew of false arrests and is most aggressively used to police Notting Hill Carnival (an event used to justify the initial roll-out of live facial recognition technology back in 2020). So, make of that what you will. Meanwhile, the implementation of the Online Safety Act now requires anyone who doesn’t have the money or know-how to run a VPN to hand over their passport details to goon or peruse r/cider – a piece of legislation so digitally, technologically, and culturally illiterate that Ofcom is being sued by 4chan.

What does this have to with sex? Well, as always… everything.

Surveillance and sex pretty much go hand in hand now. Who we desire, how we telegraph desire, even where we desire, are shaped almost entirely by technology. This is a fact of life, and as far as I’m concerned there’s no point trying to frame it as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ or obsessing over the extent to which ‘the phones’ are responsible for the way our sex lives currently look (also ‘bad,’ apparently, though most of these arguments are disproved almost immediately upon leaving the house with your eyes and ears open). Rather, technology has paved us a two-way street. Censorship and the loss of privacy run in one direction. And, in the other, exhibitionism and voyeurism.

'The Park' by Kohei Yoshiyuki – photos of doggers and peeping toms taken in Japanese parks at night in 1970s.

As the erosion of civil liberties has accelerated over the course of this year, there has been a growing articulation of interest in both exhibitionism and voyeurism. Maybe the heat is responsible, but this summer it began bubbling to the surface, infiltrating mainstream spaces in a way that feels indicative of something.

Despite the enduring ‘sex negative’ allegations, young people are very much having sex, and many of them are having it extremely. There has even been media confirmation, if you require that sort of thing, of rampant activity in various cultural capitals. At the end of August, The Cut announced that New York has reached “peak gay sluttiness” on account of how many “DINKS, dolls, and twinks” are going off on days-long cruising and chemsex benders. And, while I don’t often find myself agreeing with The Cut on matters of sex and relationships, I recently watched about fifty men make their way to a pump and dump in real time on Sniffies, and would therefore be inclined to agree. Earlier the same month, Cosmopolitan ran a (quite touching, actually) play-by-play by a writer who fucked her boyfriend in the Empire in Huddersfield, the UK’s last real porn cinema, while a number of men watched.

Even London’s cultural commentators, which skew priggish on account of how many industries have squeezed out anyone who isn’t a natty wine boy or bougie lit woman in sensibility if not in pretence, are giving it a go. Sexual Masterchef, one of the city’s many dedicated meme accounts, ran a carousel of ‘the best places to get fingerblasted’ – some of which were questionable (Kew Gardens? Have a word), all of which were public. Albeit with the usual ‘ironic distance.’

Meanwhile, basically everyone on every dating app wants to see videos of you fucking, sucking, and/or busting before they get there themselves. DIY sex tapes are flying about encrypted messaging apps as casually as videos of that American lad who’s obsessed with Bradford, and anecdotally I’m hearing a lot of ‘I inadvertently captured myself fucking on a home ring camera intended to monitor the cat and it’s now my favourite item of pornography.’ Also, in July, dogging in Northumberland got so prolific that residents contacted the media after the council refused to install CCTV cameras or police a particular hotspot* located – quite poetically, I think – near the site of a proposed crematorium.

In my view, at least a part of the driving force behind all this is how constantly we are unwillingly monitored now. Even on top of all the CCTV, facial recognition technology, and internet legislation, there’s call-the-council nimbys, private drone ownership, digital footprints, ‘receipts,’ and the fact that over half the general public is recording video content at all times to contend with. Simply opening a social media app is an act of voyeurism, whether we mean for it to be or not. What do you call following a colleague’s divorce crash-out, knowing what a girl you want to secondary school with is having for dinner, or being privy to intimate moments between a friend of a friend and their child, if not a socially acceptable peep hole? And that’s before we get to the new cheesecake economy (fat gym arses masquerading as ‘glute workout’ content, and so on).

Needless to say, posting is also an act of exhibitionism. The scope of any public platform is so unknowable now that nothing is ring-fenced to its intended audience. They make voyeurs and performers of us all, whether we like it or not. Perhaps this wouldn’t be so bad if it wasn’t also creating an eternal dossier of my search history to be read to me at the gates of hell.

Any oppressive force will naturally generate anti-social kickback, deliberate or otherwise. Me, I’ve always liked the outdoors. I grew up in a small two-up two-down with paper thin walls and doors nobody ever knocked before opening in any case, so the woods, the mountains, and the beach were my private oases. The woods, especially. There’s no CCTV beyond the carpark, and the canopy obscures everything below from anything above. The only presence there is spiritual. A sort of unexplainable ancient eye that burns one million times more powerful than anything a camera could ever exercise over you. You don’t even need to wander that far in before it becomes so dense it renders the question ‘who’s there?’ completely unanswerable. In that sense, the power of the woods is its mystery. You have no way of knowing, for sure, whether you’re alone or not. That’s why every tiny sound seems so loud. We’re programmed to avoid being hunted, which is to say watched. I’m an advocate for public indecency in general, but the possibility of being observed is even more exciting than knowing that there is for sure Lorex footage of me sucking dick on a bench with lovely panoramic views of Biggin Hill.

The appeal of voyeurism and exhibitionism is pretty fixed regardless of context. You’re looking at something you’re not meant to be looking at; doing something in a place you’re not meant to be doing it in. Simple. It’s petulant, really, like lobbing another rubber across the classroom after the teacher has told you to stop. But there can be real power in insubordination, or refusing to comply with the hand you’re dealt, especially when it comes to sex.

It’s the instinct that drives people towards rape play, which reverses the direction of a very real threat of violence by actively, and voluntarily, submitting to it. Voyeurism and exhibitionism, I think, can do the same for surveillance. They turn the hostile gaze of the camera, the viewer, even the state, back on itself. Watch this, I dare you.

I give it six months before I have to start doing CV Dazzle on my arse.

*Incidentally, a lot of carparks in areas advertised on dogging websites are now locked after 8PM. No, I will not be elaborating, other than to mention that one of the biggest ones has a function enabling you to search for “non-binary” crowds, which means that at least one person on this earth has complained that you “can't even have a proper British gang bang now, because of woke.” I just think that’s knowledge worth having.