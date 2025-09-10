Gabrielle

Sorcha Vire
4d

Thing is, CCTV really started appearing everywhere when police funding started to be cut, so I’ve always thought of it more as a kind of panopticon situation. The 2000s flirted with the new media operating as decentralised polis state via reality/makeover/weight loss shows, and now perhaps we’re all just self surveilling by… jacking off to the idea of being watched while in fact everyone studiously keeps their eyes averted. I once had sex outside an office building on the embankment and no one did anything, probably just thought ‘broken Britain’ (this was like 10 years ago :( )

Faye
5d

So interesting. Really enjoyed this.

