Possession (1981).

God Forbid V | Too Stubborn

I’m watching my silhouette writhe on his bedroom wall. From this perspective, it's almost erotic. A blue-grey block of colour, mounted on top of someone, in the shape of a woman. Upper body cutting a 45 degree angle towards my waist and back out again, hair shaken out in waves past my shoulders. I take both my arms and scoop my hair up and pile it on top of my head, hitting that Laura Dern in Wild At Heart pose, just to see what it looks like on the wall. Sick. Plato’s cave for slags. I admire the shadow bouncing up and down, hips moving like a big cat prowling, and think to myself, “What a waste.”