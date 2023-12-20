The main thing I remember is that he was thin. Like, Christ on the cross thin. Wiry limbs and ribs like speed bumps. Classic build for a guy who subsists on weed and original Coke. He kissed like he was searching for something on the other side of my face but he had a surprisingly elite bedding situation. Egyptian cotton covers and one of those fat fluffy duvets that sounds like burning leaves when you move around in it. I considered this, at the time, to be an "interesting” development in his personality.