From the last remaining good Twitter account, @Trail_Cams.

I owe you a free post, sorry. I can’t find the energy to have any opinions at the moment. British winter is closing in, in case you haven’t noticed. It’s snowing across parts of the UK. Thousands of farmers are marching on Downing Street in tractors. The guy who created the Wonka experience has been put on a sex offenders list, obviously. I watched a woman check herself into urgent care because she got run over by someone on a mobility scooter. So that’s the vibe I’m on right now. Abject. Very abject. All that to say: I’m currently more interested in escapism. Can’t achieve that through analysing “culture,” unfortunately.

I’ll be back with an essay soon, I promise. Meanwhile, there’s a few bits of flash fiction behind the paywall, if you’re nasty.