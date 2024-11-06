Twin Peaks / The Valleys.

Typically, I only deploy the paywall for my flash fiction series God Forbid, which is about fleeting sexual encounters. This doesn’t really fit the bill, but it has more in common with flash fiction than anything else, because I tossed it off quickly and I wouldn’t back it to be “true” in a court of law or anything. So I’m putting it where I feel it belongs.

Anime guy with butterfly: Is this blogging?