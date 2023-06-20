Haters will say that this Substack is yet another example of my early enthusiasm for something being quickly obliterated by the confines of reality, and they would not be wrong.

I have a habit of holding my cards to my chest and waiting for the opportune moment to speak. This has often led to long periods of silence, in my personal life as much as my professional life. It’s partly why my Instagram is basically now a resumé undercut by disturbing memes, and my Twitter has become a series of intermittent eulogies for recently deceased celebrities. The wider the gap in communication, the more faultless the bridge must be – or so it seems. I owe a lot of people a lot of messages.

Most of my life is spent waiting for life to happen. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels that way, given how many people in my cursed age group are suspended in economic puberty. Ambition is criss-crossed with red tape; can’t do this until that happens, can’t think about that until this is over, can’t make this move until that money comes in. Every decision requires permission from something or someone else, which, as a natural insubordinate, is suffocating. And yet I lean into it regardless. Partly out of habit (literally no aspect of life in the UK is designed to encourage liberty unless you grew up hearing the phrases “Latin class” and “blood line” a lot), and partly out of sloth (that’s Catholic for “mental illness”).

This is all a really long way of acknowledging the fact that I haven’t posted in fucking months. Sorry! There are reasons, I promise! The highlights are: I sold a book (Tell All Your Friends: A Cultural History of Mainstream Emo 2000 – 2013, coming via Hachette US in 2025, get your mam’s purse out). I delivered a lecture on Lana Del Rey for Deeper Into Movies that sold out three nights on the bounce and didn’t shit myself during a single one of them. I started re-watching Girls.

There will be proper, actionable things to say regarding all those things in time but, for now, in an effort to simply… put things out there, unpolished and frivilous as they may feel, here are some things I’ve been turning over in my head recently.

This quote Cormac McCarthy gave in an interview with The New York Times in 1992.

If you were to stack this sentiment up against McCarthy’s final offerings to the world, The Passenger and its companion Stella Maris, they would feel at odds. The violence of McCarthy’s writing around this time, in which brutality is cast in an even darker shadow by absolute indifference, reads almost nihilistic. It’s not – McCarthy’s work is entirely concerned with fundamental matters of existence if not human moral arbitration – but it’s often described that way, whereas his last two books are abundant with love. Not for the world, but for people. And I think that’s directly related to the quote above. It’s a perspective that can only really come from a willingness to accept that most things are beyond our control, and I’ve been thinking about that a lot recently.

Possibly I’m experiencing that terrible thing everyone always warns about, where you grow more conservative with age, but I’ve realised it’s no longer viable for me to live on the defensive. I just finished reading Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan, which is presented as a series of conversations grappling with a similar thing. In the context of grief, Cave says this: “I came to the conclusion that the world wasn’t bad, at all – in fact, what we think of as bad, or as sin, is actually suffering. And that the world is not animated by evil, as we are so often told, but by love, and that, despite the suffering of the world, or maybe in defiance of it, people mostly just cared.”

Anyway, that’s why I can’t use Twitter anymore.

The life and times of Teresa Nervosa.

You probably already know this from looking at me now and working your way backwards, but as a teenager I spent a lot of time online searching for and parasocially attaching myself to people I thought were cool. Typically they were boys and typically they were older than me. (This is what happens when you’re born with a lot of rage in nowheresville in the 90s and your closest relative in age is a male first cousin, seven years your senior, who plays the drums and has a large collection of hockey jerseys.) So when I was around 16, I was deep into an obsession with Butthole Surfers – a band I learned about because they were Kurt Cobain’s favourite band.

I can’t be sure if this is what prompted me to imprint on a particular group of Boys Online, or if my love of the band grew because the Boys Online were also obsessed with them, but either way Butthole Surfers became one of my core influences. All I can really say now about the Boys Online but it’s one of those things where you try to awkwardly shoehorn yourself – your identity like one of those pots of putty that you jam your finger in to make a fart noise – into a disinterested group of strangers at an age when you should be past that sort of thing. I met them in real life maybe twice and probably said a total of 12 words. The other day I found one of their old band pins in a box of trinkets that also includes the barbell I used to wear in my lip and a friendship bracelet a boy from Philadelphia once sent me in the post. My love of Butthole Surfers has stayed with me in much the same way; something critical stowed away but always within reach. An emotional impression that’s held the same shape since first impact. Sadly the only way I could think to convey this to the world at the time was by incorporating lime green tights into my wardrobe.

The real star of this era? Teresa Nervosa. Butthole Surfers are a band so unwieldy they require two drummers to keep them on course, but Teresa was the one for me. There’s not much footage of her speaking (mostly she’s drowned out by Gibby Haynes monologuing about flat worms etc), but when she does she sounds like an old Hollywood starlet; a Southern belle with a light, pie-on-the-windowsill Texas drawl, at risk of being whisked away by a tornado. On stage she was the wind itself. Just look at this footage of them playing “Something” in 1985; Teresa locked into the rhythm, drunk and circus-like, like a hypnotist; a force bringing order to chaos. Cool as fuck. She passed away today at the age of 60, following a battle with lung disease.

A few years after my obsession with Butthole Surfers and the Boys Online faded, I started a creative writing degree. One of my tutors, a brilliant man with zero patience for young adult fiction and a startling generosity towards anyone who seemed like they might be experiencing a dark night of the soul (he was and still is in recovery), let slip that he lived in Austin when Richard Linklater was filming Slacker. Apparently he used to knock about with the bohemian non-actors that comprised its cast, and made the mistake of telling me I reminded him of them. Characters include: a UFO enthusiast who thinks the U.S. has been on the moon since the 1950s, an elderly anarchist who befriends a man trying to rob his house, and a motor-mouthed girl trying to flog a Madonna pap smear – played by Teresa. It truly isn’t until you start to settle into yourself that you’re able to identify the moments that shaped your personality.

Speaking of which, I often wonder how much this scene must have had an influence on Harmony Korine, who would have been about 17 at the time; five years before he wrote Kids.

This scene from Girls.

This is my first re-watch of Girls since it aired. I don’t know whether it’s the fact that the only show created in the last five years that treats its audience like they have a brain is Succession, but I really didn’t appreciate how good the dialogue is at the time. This is one of Ray’s finest moments, and his scathing read of a man who would today be written as a member of the ethical non-monogamy community is powerful case that the time has come for us to bring back bullying.

To conclude, here’s a Spotify playlist of songs I’ve had on rotation recently. Consider this the official Fun Factory soundtrack. I’ll update it every few months – I SWEAR.